Shraddha Walker re-run? Delhi Police recover woman's chopped body parts near Geeta Colony flyover

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing his girlfriend, Shraddha Walker, and cutting her into 35 pieces to dispose of her body. Aaftab is also accused of preserving the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of Chhatarpur.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday (July 12) recovered the body of a woman, chopped into pieces, near the Geeta Colony flyover area. It is reportedly said that the police launched a probe after the woman's body parts were found scattered across the flyover area. The Police was informed of the incident around 9:15 am.

The police is yet to identify the victim and the investigation in underway. The case comes amid several cases of victim's bodies being cut after murder have come forward for the past few months. In March this year, four dismembered parts of a human body and a bunch of hair were discovered at a construction site near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT.

The recovered body parts were stuffed in a plastic bag and included a skull decomposed beyond identification, a wrist with fingers and two other bones, apart from a bunch of long hair.

In another similar incident, Shraddha Walker was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, on May 18, 2022.

Shraddha Walker had earlier filed a complaint that Aaftab had threatened to cut her into pieces and throw them away. Shraddha Walker had filed the police complaint against Aaftab Poonawala back in November 2020 at the Tulinj police station in Maharashtra's Palghar.

