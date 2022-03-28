Newlywed couples receive ‘bulldozers’ as gift in mass wedding in UP’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj Mayor Abhilasha Gupta said that the bulldozer was a symbol of security for the women and also of the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Many newlywed couples receive gold jewellery, crockery or even home appliances as gifts to start off the new phase of their lives together on a positive note. However, now that the bulldozer has become a mascot of sorts for the Yogi Adityanath government, couples are being gifted ‘bulldozers’.

According to Amar Ujala, nine couples had tied the knot in this mass wedding in Prayagraj organised by the Chaurasia Samaj. Everyone present at the ceremony was left surprised to see the couples being gifted models of bulldozers by the organisers on their wedding day. According to a News18 report, the gift was a symbol that women in the state would be safe under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Prayagraj Mayor Abhilasha Gupta said that the bulldozer was a symbol of security for the women and also of the development of Uttar Pradesh.

The brides collectively thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, now known as “Bulldozer Baba’ for creating an atmosphere of peace and harmony in the state.

The bulldozer, it may be recalled, was extensively used by Yogi Adityanath in his first term in demolishing the ill-gotten properties of mafia and criminals. The bulldozer was used to raze illegal properties worth crores of rupees in the state.

However, this is not the first time that the BJP government in the state has gifted newly-wedded couples something that symbolises the initiatives undertaken by their government.

In Prayagraj itself, 18 couples were gifted toilet seats in 2018 by the organisers of a mass wedding, according to Hindustan Times. The organisers were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission and decided to give toilet seats to the couples to help boost the initiative. The couples were also gifted saplings to plant outside their home so that they could do their bit to control air pollution.