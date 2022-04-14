Bulldozer use in Khargone: Even PM cannot demolish houses without probe, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan's CM referred to the MP government's use of bulldozers to demolish people's homes, accused of throwing stones during a Ram Navami procession in Khargone.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, citing the Madhya Pardesh incident, where the administration used bulldozers to demolish people's houses, accusing them of pelting stones at the Ram Navami procession, stated that even the Prime Minister of the country has no right to raze people house without any investigation.

While talking to reporters on Thursday, the Rajasthan CM questioned who gave those rights?; even the Chief Minister or Prime Minister has no right to demolish anybody's house without any probe or without finding anybody guilty. Can one imagine what innocent people must be going through?



Mentioning the recent violence in the Karauli district, Gehlot added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, if it would be appropriate for them to drive bulldozers over the homes of those detained while accusing the Rajasthan government of arresting innocent people.

Gehlot added that they had arrested the accused; now, should Rajasthan government-run bulldozer over their houses?

He further stated that he watched the incident on television and saw people crying as their houses were destroyed. They are poor people, and the authorities claimed they would destroy their homes since their names came up as accused. He said everyone is suffering in the state as there is no rule of law.

Adding that nobody has the authority to demolish the houses, the right is with the law, which should be followed. If there is no rule of law, everyone will suffer at some point. The people are mocking the law and the Constitution, he concluded.

