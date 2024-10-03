Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Woman chops off her tongue to 'please' Goddess Durga at Khargone Temple during Navratri

    A shocking incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district where a woman cut off her tongue as an offering to Goddess Bagheshwari on the first day of Navratri. The woman used a lemon-studded sword to cut her tongue at the temple's Amrit Kund, leaving onlookers horrified.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 7:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

    Khargone. Navratri commenced on Thursday, October 3rd, and devotees observe nine days of penance and worship to appease the Goddess. Amidst this, a bizarre incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district. A woman at the Mata Bagheshwari Shakti Dham in the Amrit Kund severed her tongue with a sword.

    Tongue Cut with Lemon-Studded Sword in Amrit Kund
    This incident took place on the first day of Navratri at the Mata Bagheshwari Shakti Dham complex located in Sagur-Bhagor village, under the jurisdiction of Bhikangaon police station in Khargone district. A young woman named Santoshi, a resident of Surva village, went to the Amrit Kund and cut off her tongue using a lemon-studded sword. Shockingly, some people even assisted her in this act by handing her the sword and chanting 'Jai Mata Di' with folded hands.

    Video of Tongue Cutting Surfaces
    A video of the woman cutting her tongue with the sword has also surfaced and gone viral on social media. In the video, blood flows from her tongue as people chant hymns to the Goddess. Devotees at the scene claimed that this is the most difficult form of worship for the Goddess and that there can be no greater offering during Navratri.

    Woman Cut Her Tongue Last Navratri as Well
    People at the temple said that Santoshi had cut her tongue last Navratri as well at the Amrit Kund of the Maa Bagheshwari temple in Sagur-Bhagor. A video of that incident had also gone viral.

