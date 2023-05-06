Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Scorpion stings woman passenger onboard Air India flight; check details

    Following the incident, Air India asked the catering department to advise dry cleaners to check their facilities for any bed bugs infestation and if necessary, carry out fumigation of the facilities as there is a possibility of bugs finding their way into the aircraft through the supplies.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    In a rare incident, a woman passenger was stung by a scorpion onboard an Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai last month, reports said.

    In a statement, the airline said, "On landing at the airport, the passenger was attended by a doctor, subsequently treated at a hospital and discharged." It also said that there was an "extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion biting a passenger onboard our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023".

    According to the airline, it followed the protocol and conducted  complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which a due fumigation process was carried out.

    Following the incident, Air India asked the catering department to advise dry cleaners to check their facilities for any bed bugs infestation and if necessary, carry out fumigation of the facilities as there is a possibility of bugs finding their way into the aircraft through the supplies, an Air India official said.

    Earlier also, there have been instances of reptiles being found onboard aircraft. In December last year, a snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane from Calicut after it landed at the Dubai airport.

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
