Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi starts roadshow in Bengaluru with 'Bajrangbali' chants

The roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank is expected to be covered in about three-and-half hours. The roadshow will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday (May 6) started his 26-kilometer-long grand roadshow in Bengaluru amidst cheers from supporters who chanted slogans such as "Bajrangbali ki Jai," "Vande Mataram," and "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

The PM was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan. Massive arrangements have been made along the stretch, like erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly, as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather along the roadside, official sources said.

The entire distance is decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too wearing saffron shawls and caps.

Cultural teams are also stationed along the stretch where Modi will take part in the road show in a specially designed vehicle.

The much shorter roadshow, about 10 km between Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle, will be held on Sunday.

