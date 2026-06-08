Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that Viksit Bharat 2047 needs public participation, innovation, and collective resolve. He lauded the Maheshwari community's contributions and urged youth to become job creators using new technologies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday asserted that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can only be realized through public participation, innovation, entrepreneurship, and collective resolve.

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Addressing on the theme 'Maheshwaris and Making of Viksit Bharat 2047' at the National Conclave of the Maheshwari Community in New Delhi, he emphasized that entrepreneurship and nation-building must progress hand in hand to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He noted that India's journey toward becoming a developed nation must be guided by inclusive growth, social responsibility, and active citizen engagement.

Maheshwari Community's Role in Nation-Building

Describing the Maheshwari community as a vibrant force in India's economic and social landscape, Birla lauded its invaluable contributions to nation-building through service, ethical business practices, philanthropy, and social responsibility.

He observed that the community has consistently worked for societal welfare by establishing and nurturing institutions dedicated to education, healthcare, and public service across generations and regions.

Lok Sabha Speaker remarked that the Maheshwari community has historically demonstrated remarkable adaptability and enterprise, significantly driving regional economic transformations. Whether in metropolitan centers, the North-East, or southern India, community members have created opportunities, generated employment, and strengthened local economies.

Youth Urged to Drive Innovation

Highlighting the role of youth in shaping the future, Birla stated that educated, skilled, and technology-enabled young people constitute the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He urged the younger generation to embrace innovation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies to position India as a global leader. He observed that the coming era will be driven by knowledge and innovation, calling upon the youth to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Path to Progress: Citizenship and Reforms

The Speaker further noted that India's progress over the past decade has demonstrated the nation's resilience, self-confidence, and collective determination. He highlighted the importance of balancing rights with duties, stressing that responsible citizenship, respect for institutions, and active participation in public life are essential to sustain national development.

Legislative reforms undertaken through Parliament and democratic institutions, he added, have significantly enhanced transparency and improved the ease of doing business.

A Final Call to Action

Concluding his address, Birla expressed confidence that the spirit of unity, service, enterprise, and the principle of 'Nation First' will enable India to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He called upon the Maheshwari community, particularly its youth, to continue driving national development through innovation, ethical leadership, and social commitment. Birla reaffirmed that a developed India can only be built when every citizen becomes an active participant in progress, and when economic growth goes hand in hand with social responsibility and collective welfare. (ANI)