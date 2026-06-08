J&K LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan padyatra in Poonch, urging collective action against drug abuse. The campaign aims to raise awareness, strengthen preventive measures, and ensure community participation in the fight against addiction.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan padyatra in Poonch, underlining the importance of collective action against drug abuse and the need to build a responsible society.

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The padyatra aims to raise awareness, strengthen preventive measures, and ensure community participation in the fight against drug addiction across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing participants, Sinha said, "A truly great society is built by the efforts of those who, despite not being personally affected, stand firm against such evils. This message must reach every family in the region. A prosperous society is not built merely on economic progress, but on the collective resolve and firm determination of its citizens. Work is underway on the front lines. The aim is to completely dismantle the supply chain."

He further emphasized community involvement in the campaign, noting, "In every district I have visited, I have seen people breaking down barriers--political and religious--to embrace this cause as their own, standing in support of the campaign. Our administration is committed to rehabilitating with compassion, empathy, and sensitivity those who have fallen into the trap of drug abuse."

Wider Campaign Across the Union Territory

Last month,Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a padyatra in North Kashmir's Baramulla district as part of the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', aimed at curbing drug abuse across the Union Territory.

The march witnessed participation from students, youth, civil society members, and district administration officials, highlighting a collective push against the menace of narcotics.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised the importance of community-led efforts in tackling drug abuse and urged young people to stay away from substance use. He reiterated that the administration is committed to taking strict action against drug traffickers while simultaneously focusing on awareness campaigns and rehabilitation initiatives. The padyatra is part of a 100-day intensive campaign launched by the administration to strengthen public outreach and awareness against drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)