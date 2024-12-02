SHOCKING! Bike-borne men snatch purse of cop’s daughter, drag her for several meters on road in UP (WATCH)

In a shocking case of daylight robbery, two unidentified men on a bike snatched the purse of an inspector’s daughter and dragged her several meters on road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

In a shocking case of daylight robbery, two unidentified men on a bike snatched the purse of an inspector’s daughter and dragged her several meters in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident that unfolded in Vikasnagar area was captured on CCTV camera and the footage has since gone viral.  

The victim, Reena Chauhan was en route to her daughter’s school when two men on a motorbike appeared from behind. They grabbed her purse with such force that she was dragged along the road for several meters before the assailants sped off. She sustained several injuries in the incident.

According to reports, Reena’s father, OP Chauhan, serves as an inspector in Balrampur, while her husband manages an educational institute in Varanasi. 

Following the robbery, Reena immediately reported the matter to the police. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched. 

