Rijiju demands apology from Congress in Parliament

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday strongly criticised the Congress party over slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the mega rally organised by the opposition against alleged 'Vote Chori', terming the sloganeering as highly inappropriate and stating that abusing the Prime Minister does not befit a civilised society.

Addressing the controversy, Rijiju said, "We are always ready to discuss all issues. Running away from Parliament and abusing the PM does not befit a civilised society. I would like to say once again that Congress president and LoP should apologise to the country from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha..." The Union minister condemned the remarks made during the rally and demanded that the Congress party offer a public apology in Parliament. He emphasised that mere condemnation of such statements would not be sufficient.

"Merely condemning is not enough. The Congress president and LoP should apologise in the Parliament; they should apologise to the country. I think that if any humanity is left with them and if the Congress party wants to give any respect to the country, they should not delay and apologise to the country from the Floor of the Parliament. Only then will we agree that they committed a mistake and the Congress party admitted the mistake," Rijiju added.

Congress leader defends 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' remark

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manju Lata Meena, during a rally taken out by the party against alleged "vote chori," remarked, "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow).

On Sunday, she defended her statement, claiming that she was only reflecting the public anger over alleged vote theft and that no real issues had been addressed by the Prime Minister till now. Meena, who is also the Jaipur Women's Congress district president, said, "There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. They (BJP) have formed these governments by rigging votes, and the Election Commission is also acting according to their instructions. He (PM Modi) doesn't talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues." (ANI)