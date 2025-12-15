Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Rahul Gandhi's visit to meet Lionel Messi in Hyderabad, accusing him of prioritising VIP events and photo ops over the problems of ordinary citizens in Telangana, claiming he is 'absent during suffering.'

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent visit to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad to meet Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, accusing him of being indifferent to the problems of ordinary citizens in Telangana.

'Absent During Suffering': Bandi Sanjay Slams Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, the Union Minister alleged that Rahul Gandhi is blind to the sufferings of the people of Telangana and claimed that the Congress party is "playing with people's lives". Kumar further asserted that the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition prioritises VIP events over the needs of ordinary citizens.

"Rahul Gandhi promised he'd be in Telangana in a minute when people needed him. That minute clearly runs on a luxury time zone. For the people of Telangana, his clock never works. It only ticks for VIP events and photo ops. A football star gets priority over Telangana's pain," Kumar said.

He further criticised Rahul Gandhi's absence during crucial times, highlighting the challenges faced by people in the state. "You came to watch football, but you're blind to the football your Congress government is playing with people's lives: Poor families' houses being demolished, Students dying of food poisoning, Farmers and weavers pushed to end their lives, Pensions and retirement benefits still unpaid, Fee reimbursement dues piling up, Commissions being collected openly, Murders happening in broad daylight, Temples being demolished, Six guarantees and 420 promises stuck on paper. Absent during suffering. On vacation during chaos. Fully present when the spotlight is on," Kumar added.

Messi's 'GOAT Tour' Event in Hyderabad

Earlier, football icon Lionel Messi visited Hyderabad as part of the second stop of his 'GOAT Tour 2025'. The Argentine footballer participated in a 7-on-7 exhibition match featuring Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's counterpart in state politics, Revanth Reddy, and engaged with a passionate crowd at the stadium.

Messi also met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during the event. A video shared on Congress's official X account showed Messi interacting with Rahul Gandhi and kicking the ball into the audience, while Telangana Chief Minister also participated, highlighting a crossover between global football stardom and Indian political presence. (ANI).