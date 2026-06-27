Three workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka. The brother of one victim alleged negligence and lack of safety equipment by the factory owner. An FIR has been filed.

The brother of one of the three workers who died after allegedly being exposed to toxic gas inside a tank in a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Saturday alleged negligence and lack of safety arrangements. The incident took place on Friday when three people died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area. The deceased have been identified as Arun, Sandeep and Chand. Their bodies were recovered from the septic tank. All three were residents of Indrajheel in Sultanpuri.

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Victim's brother alleges negligence

While speaking to ANI, Narendra described how the incident occurred in a chain sequence, where one worker entered the tank and collapsed, followed by others who attempted to rescue him but also fell victim. "I learned that they were poisoned by gas inside the tank. I went to the scene, but the police didn't let anyone enter...they are saying that the first person went in, then he was overcome by gas and collapsed inside. Another went to rescue him and also collapsed inside. Then a third went to rescue them and got stuck inside as well. It happened one after another," he said.

He further alleged that the factory management failed to provide basic protective gear and safety measures, holding them responsible for the tragedy. "If we talk about fault, it lies with the factory owner... they didn't provide any equipment...I have so many responsibilities, but I am unemployed myself," he told ANI.

Administration assures probe, assistance

Meanwhile, Mundka Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shiv Singh Meena said the administration has initiated a probe and assured assistance to the families of the deceased. "I received information about this incident 3 hours ago, and we have visited the site to assess the situation and understand how it occurred. We have met with the families and have assured them of government assistance...we observed a printing press facility containing two septic tanks into which chemicals were being discharged, the accident took place inside this area..." he told ANI.

Sharing details of the preliminary investigation, he added that the police had taken immediate action, registered an FIR, and proceeded with the necessary legal steps. "The police have been directed to take immediate action, register an FIR, and proceed with the necessary legal steps... families are hoping for timely government assistance to support their households and ensure arrangements for their children's upbringing and education..." he added.

Police investigation underway

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Mundka Police Station on Friday afternoon informing that three persons had fallen into a septic tank while cleaning it. On reaching the spot, police found that Marwah Printers had hired a man identified as Neeraj, a resident of Nangloi, to clean a septic tank situated inside the factory premises in Gali No. 1, Mundka Industrial Area.

"This afternoon, a PCR call was received at PS Mundka. On reaching the place of the incident, it was learnt that Marwah Printers had hired one Neeraj to clean the septic tank situated inside the factory premises. Neeraj, along with two others, was cleaning the tank when this incident took place," police said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)