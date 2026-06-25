A Nihang jatha from Mohali was stopped by Uttarakhand Police at the state border while en route to Dehradun over the Karnaprayag dispute. The group demands the release of detained members and action against police officials.

A jatha of Nihang organisations was stopped by Uttarakhand Police at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border on Thursday while it was en route to Dehradun from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali, amid the ongoing dispute related to Karnaprayag. The group had set out to proceed towards Uttarakhand despite a recent meeting between Nihang representatives and senior officials in which some leaders had reportedly expressed satisfaction over discussions. However, a section of Nihangs remained firm on continuing their march.

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Nihang Group Lists Demands

Speaking to ANI, Akali Jasdeep Singh said the group has placed three key demands, including action against police officials allegedly involved in the case and suspension of those responsible for what they termed wrongful detention of members. He also insisted that the group would only return once four detained members were released and sought unhindered passage towards Rudraprayag. "We have 3 main demands. First, the Police officer who filed the case against the Nihangs did wrong. It is very clear as to who initiated the matter. The IO (Investigation Officer) should be terminated. Second, action should be taken against guilty Police officers. Third, Police officials who presented our people before the Court and kept them at Police Station without even a case should be terminated...So, we demand that all Police officials who did this should be suspended. We will go back from here only when our 4 Nihangs will leave with us. We should not be stopped, we should be allowed passage to Rudraprayag," Singh told ANI.

Background of the Karnaprayag Dispute

On June 16, a dispute broke out in Karnaprayag between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning after paying obeisance at Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara and residents. Efforts are continuing to defuse tensions at the Gurdwara in Nagarasu, where discussions are underway between Sikh devotees and Nihang Sikhs.

DSGMC Delegation Meets CM Dhami

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and discussed the physical altercation, with the organisation stating that the Chief Minister is "monitoring the matter seriously" and assured prompt action.

Speaking to ANI, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said, "A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. We held a discussion on the incident which occurred in Karnaprayag on 16th June. He is monitoring everything seriously and heard us. The action announced by the DGP yesterday, a committee has been formed to probe...We are confident that action will be taken at the earliest and he will take action across FIRs as well. We have also been assured that the Police officials who manhandled the youth will be inquired into and action will be taken." (ANI)