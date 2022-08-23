Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Naval war hero Commander Noel Kelman was conferred with the Kirti Chakra in 1961 for displaying utmost courage, valour and dedication during the liberation of Goa from the Portuguese. 

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman
    First Published Aug 23, 2022

    Commander Noel Kelman had joined the then Royal Indian Navy at the age of 15. It should be mentioned that the 1961 Goa Liberation War was the shortest major conflict India has fought since independence. It lasted just three days.

    Commander Kelman was involved in an operation to take out the Portuguese from the Anjadip Island. In the war, he was a senior commissioned gunner and was commanding a boat from the ship, INS Trishul, to Anjadip when it came under heavy fire.

    With his great presence of mind, Kelman moved towards the beach, zigzagging the boat to counter the accuracy of the machine-gun fire from the Portuguese. When his boat reached the boat, he received multiple bullet wounds. But within minutes, the Portuguese had to surrender before him.

    During the course of operations, he was advised to return to the Trishul. Undeterred by any threat, he continued to assist his men in operations. He returned to the Trishul only after the tricolour was raised on Anjadip.

    Naval war hero Commander Noel Kelman was conferred with the Kirti Chakra in 1961 for displaying utmost courage, valour and dedication during the liberation of Goa from Portuguese. Prior to this, he had been honored with the King of England's Commendation in World War-II in 1947 for his role in sinking a Japanese submarine. He died in Porvorim, Goa at the age of 92 years on August 23, 2019.

