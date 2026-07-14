CM DK Shivakumar accused BJP & JD(S) of politicising the Bidadi township project, asserting farmers' interests would be protected. He noted legal proceedings can't be dropped and targeted HD Kumaraswamy for not stopping the project earlier.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) of politicising the proposed Bidadi township project, asserting that the government would protect the interests of farmers while acting within the framework of the law.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the state government could not withdraw the proceedings related to the project as they were governed by legal provisions. "We respect the law. JD(S) and BJP are politicising the issue. We don't want to disrespect the farmers. The law doesn't allow me to drop the proceedings. We will take care of the farmers," the Chief Minister said. He also targeted Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, saying the latter had opportunities to stop the project during his tenure as Chief Minister. "Kumaraswamy was the CM twice; if he wanted, he could have dropped this project. BJP and Kumaraswamy are responsible for this now as they don't want development but politics," Shivakumar alleged.

Govt Warns Against Violent Protests

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the government had no objection to peaceful protests but warned that legal action would be taken if demonstrations turned violent or were politically motivated. Referring to the protests by farmers in Bidadi and the FIRs registered in connection with the agitation, Parameshwara said, "There was an incident where a survey officer was hit with a broom and stones. An FIR has also been filed against the farmers. You would have seen yesterday in Bidadi that they are opposing the 'township'. Legally, if people come forward and say 'don't do this' and stage a protest peacefully, no one is against that. But if protests are being staged due to political reasons, under political pressure, then the government will definitely take legal action as required."

Two FIRs Registered After Clash

Two FIRs have been registered at the Bidadi Police Station in Ramanagara district after a clash allegedly broke out during a land survey for the proposed Bidadi Township project, with one case naming 11 individuals and another booking "farmers" for allegedly obstructing officials and attacking the survey team.

The first FIR was filed by Mohammed Sameer (34), a driver from Mothi Nagara in Ramanagara. He named 11 persons as accused, including residents of Hosuru, Mandalhalli, Bannigiri, Kanchugaranahalli and Byramangala villages in Bengaluru South district. The accused have been booked under Sections 189(2), 126(2), 352, 351(2), 109(1), 115(2), 118(1), 132, 133, 74 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The second FIR was lodged by Murali (40), a police officer attached to Ramanagara Rural Police Station. In this case, "Farmers" from Bengaluru South have been listed as the accused under the same provisions of the BNS. Protests intensified after hundreds of farmers, predominantly women wielding brooms, chased away government survey teams. Farmers damaged vehicles and clashed with police, forcing a halt to the survey.

About the 'AI-Powered City' Project

The Karnataka government's proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) has sparked strong opposition from farmers and triggered a political row over land acquisition. Envisioned as India's first "AI-powered city" in Bidadi, around 40 km from Bengaluru, the project covers nearly 9,600 acres and requires the acquisition of vast stretches of fertile agricultural land.

Discussions on Cabinet Expansion

On the proposed Cabinet expansion and the upcoming Assembly session, Parameshwara said discussions were underway. "There is a chance that the Assembly session will be held now. But the cabinet expansion hasn't happened yet. There may be some issues statewide. We will face all of that. We will handle it," he said.

Responding to a question on vacant ministerial posts, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress high command was deliberating on the matter. "There are still 20 posts vacant in the Cabinet. The High Command is already holding discussions to fill them. Rahul Gandhi has also returned from his foreign tour. Most likely, in the coming days," he said. (ANI)