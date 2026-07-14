The NIA's third chargesheet names Chandan Kumar as a key accused in a Naxal conspiracy case. He allegedly raised funds from contractors to procure arms and ammunition for the revival of the Naxal Magadh zone by encouraging old cadres.

Huge funds were collected from contractors and were routed through various channels for procuring arms and ammunition in the revival of the Naxal Magadh zone, encouraging old cadres, reveals the National Investigation Agency's fresh chargesheet. The anti-terror agency made a revelation in its third chargesheet naming the key man, the 6th accused, in the naxal conspiracy case.

NIA Names Key Accused in Chargesheet

In the third chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Ranchi (Jharkhand), the NIA named Chandan Kumar as a "prominent accused" involved in the case (RC-05/2021/NIA/RNC). In a suo moto move, the anti-terror agency registered the case in December 2021. Chandan was arrested by the NIA in Mumbai in January 2026, and he was actively involved in raising funds for naxals. NIA said Chandan was also "trying to revive the Magadh Zone by encouraging old cadres to rejoin the organisation to propagate its ideology through acts of violence."

The Magadh Zone Conspiracy

The Magadha zone covers the fertile south-central plains of Bihar, which spans five districts-- Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, and Arwal." The naxal conspiracy case involved the revival of the banned terror organisation's presence in the Magadh zone and extortion of funds from contractors for procuring arms and ammunition.

Investigation Establishes Fund Trail

"Investigation in the case had established that huge funds were collected from contractors and were routed through various channels," said the NIA. The agency further said it found that prominent SAC Member of CPI (Maoist) Pradyuman Sharma, along with accused Abhinav, Chandan Kumar and others named in the FIR, were part of the conspiracy. (ANI)