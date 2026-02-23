A viral video from Sikri in Haryana has triggered widespread outrage after portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Padmini were allegedly used as washroom signage at Milan Banquet Hall.

The short clip appears to show framed images of the revered historical figures, Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Padmini, placed on doors marked for men and women. The incident has triggered sharp reactions, with many calling it an insult to icons who are deeply respected across India.

Shiv-bhakts and Hindu groups furious

Expressing anger, followers of Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra and Haryana say that using images that resemble great personalities for a place like a washroom is a deliberate insult. They are demanding that the resort management remove the pictures immediately and issue a public apology.

'This should be discussed in Haryana Assembly' – Raje Mudhoji Bhosale

Raje Mudhoji Bhosale also expressed his anger over the incident and said mockery of historical figures is not acceptable and demanded immediate legal action against the owner of the hall/resort and former minister, Mulchand Sharma. He also urged the Haryana government to take the matter seriously and have a discussion on the floor of the legislative assembly.