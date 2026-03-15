A 25-year-old man in Telangana was arrested for injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman who refused his marriage proposal. The accused, Kolipaka Manohar, was charged with attempt to murder and sent to judicial remand.

A 25-year-old man, Kolipaka Manohar, was arrested on Saturday, for allegedly injecting his HIV-positive blood into a woman's body after she refused to marry him in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Sunday.

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The victim's father, Chiranjeevi, filed a complaint with the Pocharam police, leading to Manohar's arrest at NTPC X Road, Annojiguda. Manohar, a private employee, was charged under Section 109 BNS (Attempt to Murder) and sent to judicial remand.

Man Charged with Attempt to Murder

As per the Pocharam Police, the accused Manohar forcibly injected his HIV-positive blood into the woman's body at her residence with the intention of killing her. The incident occurred on Friday, and a case was registered against Manohar.

According to a police official, "Pocharam IT Corridor PS arrested the accused Kolipaka Manohar, aged 25 years, on March 14, 2026 at 1300 hrs at NTPC X road, Annojiguda, Ghatkesar, who took the HIV +Ve blood from his body and the same was injected into the victim's body forcefully at her residence with an intension to kill her."

Separate Murder Case Reported in Telangana

In a separate incident last month, a man allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death in an apartment located at Green City Colony in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police confirmed. Reportedly, the deceased woman had divorced him and married another person, which led to the murder.

Speaking to ANI, a police official said, "We received information about the matter, reached the spot and are investigating the matter." (ANI)