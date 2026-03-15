BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan praised the Election Commission's 'Cleanse List,' stating it will remove ineligible voters. She criticized the DMK for maintaining 'fake voter numbers' and expressed confidence in BJP's prospects in the upcoming polls.

BJP Leader Tamilisai Welcomes EC's 'Cleanse List', Slams DMK

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has welcomed the Election Commission's Cleanse List, saying it's a significant move that will ensure no ineligible voter is allowed and no eligible voter is omitted. Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said, "I thank the Government of India and the Election Commission for coming up with the Cleanse List, which is significant because initially the Chief Minister opposed it, claiming that all minority votes would be removed. Today, the Election Commission has clearly said that no ineligible voter will be allowed and no eligible voter will be omitted."

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She criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for maintaining fake voter numbers and expressed confidence that the BJP party will benefit from anti-incumbency in the upcoming polls. She added, "This is great news for all voters as we go to the people. Because I always say, the dead souls will rest peacefully in heaven and not be disturbed by the DMK, which has always maintained fake numbers of voters. This time, we are going forward with a cleansed voter list. We have adequate time, and with anti-incumbency present, we are very hopeful of coming out with flying colours..."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Schedule Announced

Her remarks came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately, initiating the election process for the 234-member State Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

Key Dates and Polling Details

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that the last date for filing nominations is April 6. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 7, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 9. Voting will take place across 2.19 lakh polling stations in four states and one Union Territory, with 25 lakh election officials deployed.

Final Electoral Roll Statistics

According to the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, the total electorate stands at 5,67,07,380, comprising 2,77,38,925 male voters, 2,89,60,838 female voters, and 7,617 third-gender voters. Among them, 12.51 lakh are aged 18-19 years, 4.63 lakh are persons with disabilities, and 3.99 lakh are senior citizens aged 85 and above. The ECI revised the electoral rolls in the state between October 27, 2025, and February 23, 2026, taking January 1 as the qualifying date.

Main Political Contenders

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

2021 Election Rewind

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly were last held in the State on April 6, 2021, in a single phase with a voter turnout of 73.63%. The DMK ended the decade-long rule of the AIADMK, and MK Stalin was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. the DMK-led SPA. Votes were counted on May 2, 2021, and the SPA secured 159 seats, including 133 for the DMK, marking an absolute majority for the first time in 25 years. The NDA won 75 seats, with 66 for AIADMK. (ANI)