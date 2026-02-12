Nikita’s brother, Mayank, also accused the police officer of being drunk. He said locals at the spot told the family that the officer had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

“My elder sister was coming from Delhi. Her name is Nikita, and she works in Gurugram. A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over my sister,” he said.

22-year-old Nikita died after being hit by a car driven by a cop who was allegedly under the influence.



The accident occurred in Ambala, Haryana, after the cop’s car first struck an e-rickshaw. The woman, who was travelling in the e-rickshaw, fell onto the road and was… pic.twitter.com/ZtRjS0anOp — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) February 12, 2026

Nikita’s uncle also spoke to the media. As quoted by India Today, he said, “We lost our daughter because of the police officer. We want justice and strict action against the culprit.”

The family has demanded strong action against the accused officer.