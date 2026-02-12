Haryana SHOCKER! Drunk Cop Runs Over Woman, Shows No Remorse (WATCH)
A 22-year-old woman was killed in Ambala after a police officer allegedly drove drunk and hit the e-rickshaw she was travelling in. She fell onto the road and was run over near Kali Paltan Bridge. Locals detained the accused, identified as PSI Amit.
Fatal crash near Kali Paltan Bridge in Haryana's Ambala
A 22-year-old woman named Nikita lost her life in a tragic road accident in Haryana’s Ambala on Wednesday evening. The incident took place near Kali Paltan Bridge when a police officer allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol hit the e-rickshaw in which she was travelling.
Victim was returning home from work in Gurugram
Nikita was returning home to Ambala from Delhi. She worked in Gurugram and had boarded an e-rickshaw after reaching the city. According to eyewitnesses, a speeding vehicle driven by a police official rammed into the e-rickshaw from behind.
The impact caused Nikita to fall onto the road. Instead of stopping, the vehicle allegedly ran over her. She was rushed to Ambala Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Eyewitness account of the crash by police officer
The e-rickshaw driver, Ravinder Singh, spoke about what happened that evening. He said he was driving from Ambala Cantt with four passengers when the police officer’s vehicle hit them.
“A speeding car driven by a police officer hit our e-rickshaw, and one of the passengers, a woman, fell from it,” Singh said. “After that, the police officer ran over the girl. When she was brought to the hospital, she was declared dead.”
Singh claimed that the officer appeared drunk at the time of the accident.
Family alleges drunk driving
Nikita’s brother, Mayank, also accused the police officer of being drunk. He said locals at the spot told the family that the officer had been driving under the influence of alcohol.
“My elder sister was coming from Delhi. Her name is Nikita, and she works in Gurugram. A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over my sister,” he said.
Nikita’s uncle also spoke to the media. As quoted by India Today, he said, “We lost our daughter because of the police officer. We want justice and strict action against the culprit.”
The family has demanded strong action against the accused officer.
Accused officer detained and arrested
Soon after the accident, local residents gathered at the spot. Angry locals caught the driver and handed him over to the police.
Station House Officer (SHO) Dharamveer confirmed that the accused was Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Amit. He was posted as rider number 13 at the Baldev Nagar outpost.
“The drunk policeman lost control of the vehicle and ran over Nikita, and the vehicle hit the grille on the highway. The police have arrested the driver and a case has now been registered,” the SHO said.
A senior police officer later told the press that the accused had been taken into custody. He added that the medical report mentioned the influence of alcohol.
Protest at Ambala Civil Hospital
After the news spread, Nikita’s family members and relatives gathered at Ambala Civil Hospital. They were joined by local residents. The group staged a protest and demanded justice.
The protest created tension in the area. The family insisted that strict legal action must be taken and that the case should not be covered up because the accused is a police officer.
Police officials have assured the family that a proper investigation is underway.
Investigation underway
A case has been registered against the accused officer. Police say further investigation is in progress. Officials are examining all details, including the medical report and eyewitness statements.
The tragic death of Nikita has shocked the local community and raised serious questions about drunk driving and police accountability.
