CPI(M) leader TP Ramakrishnan and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam met to discuss the Deputy Leader of Opposition post in Kerala. Both parties affirmed their commitment to LDF unity but stated that the issue remains unresolved for now.

CPI (M) leader TP Ramakrishnan met CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Tuesday, as the two discussed the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Assembly but signalled that the issue is yet to be settled. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ramakrishnan, who also serves as Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor, said that there are ongoing efforts to resolve the issue over the post but asserted that the LDF would step forward with a united front. "The CPI has raised the issue of the Deputy Leader of the Opposition's post, and the CPI(M) has already made its stand clear. Efforts are currently underway to resolve the matter. The issue will be settled, and the LDF will move forward with greater unity and strength. It is not our practice to disclose the details of discussions that are taking place. No decision has been reached yet that can be shared with the media," he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment of unity between the Left parties, Binoy Viswam said, "The CPI and the CPI(M) share the same political ideology--that of the LDF. Both the CPI and the CPI(M) are convinced that the only way forward is by strengthening LDF politics. Whatever issues arise from time to time, including this one, will be discussed between us. When we sit together and hold discussions, it is this shared political perspective that will guide us." Asked whether the CPI would get the Deputy Leader of the Opposition post, Viswam was brief, saying, "Everything will get at the appropriate time."

Background of the Discussion

Before the meeting, Ramakrishnan said that CPI's demand for the post is not a matter to be debated in the public discourse. "The CPI's demand for the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition is not an issue that should be debated in public. It is a matter that should be resolved through mutual consultation, and efforts are underway in that direction. As the LDF Convener, I will meet CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, and I am also in touch with everyone. Binoy Viswam and I share a long-standing relationship. The LDF meeting will be convened at a time convenient for everyone," he said.

The issue dates back to May, when the CPI likely formally claimed the Deputy Leader of the Opposition post following the LDF's defeat in the Assembly elections. Ramakrishnan had said, "The CPI has raised a fresh demand regarding the position, and the matter can be resolved through discussions between the CPI and CPI(M). The matter has been discussed within the LDF, and the CPI has formally sought the Deputy Opposition Leader's post. Efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue will continue, and the atmosphere within the LDF remains cordial and cooperative." (ANI)