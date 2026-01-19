Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in Jammu against the alleged killing of Hindus in Bangladesh. J&K President Manish Sahni urged PM Modi to 'take control of Bangladesh' and destroy terror sites in Pakistan. Other officials also expressed concern.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands PM's Intervention

Addressing the protesters here, Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena (UBT) president Manish Sahni alleged that Hindus were being targeted in Bangladesh and expressed concern over the situation in the neighbouring country. Manish Sahni told reporters, "Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh. Today, Bangladesh is walking in Pakistan's footsteps. We demand that PM Modi take control of Bangladesh. PM Modi should give instructions to destroy all the terror sites in Pakistan."

He further demanded strong action from the central government, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. "We demand that PM Modi take control of Bangladesh. PM Modi should give instructions to destroy all the terror sites in Pakistan," he added.

The protest witnessed party workers raising slogans and demanding immediate steps to ensure the safety of Hindus and curb terrorism in the region.

Government Officials Express Concern

On January 7, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora also expressed concerns over the recent killing of Hindus and related incidents in Bangladesh, and claimed the political situation in the neighbouring country to be "extremely bad".

Speaking to reporters in Golaghat, the Assam Cabinet minister and president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) said the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh was not new, but must be condemned strongly. "The killings of Hindus in Bangladesh have been happening for a long time. It is not something new. But we condemn these incidents," Bora said. He further stated that the security situation along the India-Bangladesh border had improved compared to earlier years. "Earlier, there were a lot of infiltrations, but now the numbers have come down. At present, the BSF and Assam Police are maintaining high alert," he said.

MEA on 'Disturbing Pattern' of Attacks

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke on the recurring attacks taking place against minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting the need to deal with these incidents "swiftly and firmly".He made the remarks during the weekly press briefing.

Responding to a query on the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA Spokesperson said, "We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists in Bangladesh. Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly." (ANI)