Aaditya Thackeray slammed "filthy politics" after 6 of 9 Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs boycotted a key party meeting, fuelling speculation of another split. He called them "shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt" betrayers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday condemned the "filthy politics" and a betrayal of the electoral mandate after six out of the nine Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) boycotted a key parliamentary party meeting. Marking the occasion of his party's 60th anniversary, the former Maharashtra minister directed his fire at turncoat politicians who he claimed have abandoned their supporters for personal gain.

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Aaditya Thackeray Slams 'Shameless' Turncoats

In a post on X, Thackeray stated, "These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals--those who won in 2024 because of certain people--are now betraying them!" He further accused these figures of selling out not only their own political futures but also their personal and familial reputations in the process.

"Today marks the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena. Once again, we are witnessing a disturbing example of dirty politics. These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals, who won in 2024 because of the efforts of certain people, are now betraying them. No matter how many excuses are offered, the truth remains the same--you have sold yourselves. In doing so, you have not only compromised your own reputation but also that of your families," he posted.

Addressing the state's current political climate, Thackeray expressed confidence that the electorate would reject such manoeuvres. He warned that Maharashtra would not tolerate these practices, framing his party's presence as a necessary force for restoration. "In this darkness, the one to bring light will be none other than our torch!" Thackeray declared, invoking his party's symbol, the mashaal (torch), as a beacon for those seeking an alternative to the prevailing political trends.

A Fresh Crisis: 6 MPs Boycott Key Meeting

Dark clouds began to gather over the Shiv Sena (UBT) as six of the nine party Lok Sabha MPs did not attend a meeting called in New Delhi. Their absence fueled speculation about them joining the Shiv Sena and the National Democratic Alliance.

'Operation Tiger' Speculation Intensifies

The development comes amidst rumours of another potential split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is being called "Operation Tiger". Speculation intensified when six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, including Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, remained absent despite a party whip. Conversely, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, and Sanjay Raut attended the party's parliamentary meeting.

Sanjay Raut Marks Party's 60th Anniversary

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said the party has completed a remarkable 60-year journey despite facing several challenges, betrayals, and political setbacks, as he marked the Diamond Jubilee (Hirak Mahotsav) of the Shiv Sena.

Addressing a press conference, Raut described the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray as the "real Shiv Sena" and recalled its growth from a regional movement for Marathi rights to a political force that reached the national capital. "Today is the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena, the Diamond Jubilee (Hirak Mahotsav) of the real Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena has now witnessed a long span of 60 years, first under Balasaheb Thackeray and then under the leadership of the Honourable Uddhav Thackeray," Raut said. Highlighting the party's origins, he added, "This organisation was established 60 years ago for the justice and rights of the Marathi people. Back then, people mockingly said that this organisation, the Shiv Sena, wouldn't even last for six months. It was predicted that the Shiv Sena would never venture beyond Mumbai and Thane."

Background of the Shiv Sena Split

The political divide within the Shiv Sena dates back to 2022, when Eknath Shinde, along with a large number of MLAs, rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, leading to a split in the party. Subsequent political and legal battles resulted in the Election Commission recognising the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotting it the party's traditional 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction came to be known as Shiv Sena (UBT). (ANI)