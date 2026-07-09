BRS leader KTR claimed the Congress government in Telangana has lost public support, citing a survey that he said shows BRS would win 78 seats if elections were held now. He accused the government of administrative failures and unfulfilled promises.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana has lost public support and claimed that the party's political future in the state is nearing its end.

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Survey Claims and Public Sentiment

Speaking at a special review meeting with BRS leaders from Hyderabad, KTR claimed that a survey reportedly commissioned by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the government's performance and leadership.

According to KTR, the survey suggested that if elections were held immediately, the BRS would secure around 78 Assembly seats and return to power. He further claimed that similar findings had emerged from opinion polls conducted by two media organisations as well as assessments by central and state intelligence agencies. KTR also asserted that many people expressed a desire to see former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) return to office.

Accusations of Failure and Diversion

KTR alleged that the Chief Minister's recent public statements were a reaction to the negative feedback reflected in these surveys. He accused the Congress government of attempting to divert attention from its administrative failures by making allegations on issues such as the Kaleshwaram project and the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He also claimed that the government had failed to fulfil its election guarantees and promises, leading to widespread disappointment among different sections of society.

The BRS leader further stated that public confidence in the Congress government had eroded and claimed that the people were increasingly viewing the BRS as the primary alternative, while showing little interest in other opposition parties. He maintained that the Congress would find it difficult to regain public support despite its efforts.

BRS Strategy and Party Directives

During the meeting, KTR also instructed BRS leaders to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. He urged local MLAs, party workers, and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to work in close coordination and actively participate in the revision process to ensure effective voter outreach.

The meeting was held at the residence of former minister and MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Jubilee Hills. It was attended by BRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs, constituency in-charges, and senior party leaders from Hyderabad, where KTR reviewed organisational activities and provided guidance on the SIR campaign. (ANI)