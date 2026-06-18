Sanjay Raut blasted six absentee Shiv Sena MPs, calling them 'traitors' and 'frauds'. The party plans disciplinary action amid speculation the MPs will join the Eknath Shinde faction, further deepening the split within the party.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has continued his abusive tirade against party rebel MPs who remained absent in the parliamentary party meeting on Thursday amid the speculation that several MPs may break away to join Shiv Sena. Six of the party's Lok Sabha MPs skipped the parliamentary meeting in New Delhi today. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje all Lok Sabha MPs and Raut himself were present at today's meeting called by Desai. The remaining Lok Sabha MPs Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure remained absent. In a press interaction soon after the meeting, Raut again used cuss words to term the absentee MPs as "traitors, dishonest, and frauds," reiterating that they had "betrayed" the party with their "rebellion."

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Raut's Tirade, Disciplinary Action Vowed

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, party MP Anil Desai said that disciplinary action will be initiated against those MPs who had skipped the meeting, despite a whip being issued stating that showcause notices have been issued to all absentees seeking an explanation for their absence. Raut, in a press conference on Wednesday, showered vitriol on defectors and told reporters not to cut the cuss words he had used for them. "Don't cut it, run it," Raut said.

Asked about the use of such language, Raut said that such expressions were part of "regular usage in Maharashtra" and asserted that he is aware of the appropriate language to be used in different contexts.

Split Imminent Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz

A split in the party appears imminent with six of the nine MPs according to speculations poised to join with the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena party. The six effectively form two-third of the UBT Sena strength in the lower house of Parliament. Maharashtra is currently witnessing a buzz over "Operation Tiger" - the speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party. In 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

'Process for Disqualification Has Started'

"In our parliamentary party office, our Lok Sabha leader Arvind Sawant and our Chief Whip Anil Desai called a meeting of the MPs at 11 am today. Three Lok Sabha MPs were present: Arvind Sawantji, Rajabhau Waje, and Anil Desai. I am a Rajya Sabha member, but this meeting was important for the Lok Sabha. Those members who did not attend this meeting we consider it a violation of the party whip. They have not followed the party's orders. So, the process for taking action has started," Raut, along with MP Arvind Sawant, told reporters.

Slamming the party rebels over their "strategy", Raut called the act "betrayal, dishonesty, conspiracy, and fraud."

"They will be given a show-cause notice, answers will be sought, and we will move towards disqualifying their membership. They met the Speaker yesterday and asked to merge. We met the Speaker too - myself, Arvind Sawant, and Anil Desai. Our photo was also published. If those six people met him, show their faces. They call it strategy, we call it betrayal, dishonesty, conspiracy, and fraud," he added.

Launching a direct attack on Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, He further added that the BJP will also have to pay a price for dirtying politics. "You are still party members. You won the election on our party's name and symbol. If you violate the whip, legal action will follow. You can see on TV, people are out on the streets in the constituencies of these people. This time, betrayal will cost Eknath Shinde and these traitors dearly. BJP will also have to pay a price for dirtying politics. Arvind Sawant is preparing the documentation for the disqualification letter," he said. (ANI)