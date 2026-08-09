Three JPSC members resigned ahead of a protest by job aspirants in Ranchi over recruitment irregularities. The govt announced CID and ED probes and cancelled some exams, but students rejected it, demanding a CBI inquiry and vowing to continue the protest.

Ahead of the planned 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi on Monday, three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned on Sunday, while the state government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. Protesting students staged a flashlight protest, carrying the Tiranga, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC examinations. However, protesting students remained firm on their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry and said the Assembly march would continue peacefully.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of JPSC members Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed following recommendations from the state government. The resignations came amid three days of discussions between the Jharkhand government and representatives of protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants. After the talks, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the government had agreed to several demands raised by the students, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and backlog recruitment examinations of 2023 and 2025.

Government Announces Probe, Students Demand CBI

"Following three days of talks and extensive consultations, and acting on the instructions of CM Hemant Soren, the government decided to address the irregularities associated with the 14th JPSC and the 2023-25 backlog recruitments through a two-pronged approach," Sonu said. He said the criminal aspects of the alleged irregularities would be investigated by the CID, while the government would request an ED probe into suspected financial irregularities. "Criminal aspects will be investigated by the CID; furthermore, given the financial implications and evidence of illicit financial transactions, a request will be made for an ED investigation," the minister said.

Sonu further said that a fast-track court would be constituted and charge sheets against accused persons would be filed within 90 days. "The government believes that 98 per cent of the points raised by students have been accepted. The remaining two per cent, specifically the demand to cancel the CGL exam, could not be met because the government cannot unilaterally cancel an examination conducted under the directions of the High Court and Supreme Court," he said. The minister said the government had also proposed a monitoring committee headed by a retired High Court judge to oversee the investigation and address students' concerns.

Recruitment Reforms Proposed

On recruitment reforms, Sonu announced that an expert committee comprising representatives from IIT-ISM, IIM Ranchi and XLRI would be formed to suggest structural changes in the examination process.

Students Reject Offer, Vow to Continue Protest

However, students rejected the government's proposal, maintaining that their primary demand for a CBI inquiry had not been accepted. Student leader Ravindra Paswan said, "This was the second round of talks with the government delegation. Regarding the specifics--specifically the 14th JPSC, JPSC Backlog 2023, and JPSC Backlog 2025 exams--the government has decided to consider cancelling all three. Furthermore, the government has proposed CID and ED investigations into all exams conducted by the TDPL agency. Additionally, the government has accepted almost all of our demands concerning reforms, with the exception of one or two issues--such as age relaxation, on which no consensus could be reached. Regarding the CGL exam, the students demanded a CBI inquiry."

"However, the government did not agree to this. Instead, the government stated that a judicial inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired judge, and if financial irregularities are detected, the ED would also be involved. Nevertheless, we students continue to demand a CBI inquiry," he added. "The agitation will continue; the agitation is still ongoing," he further said.

Another student leader, Kunal, said the planned 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' would continue peacefully. "Our demand is for a CBI inquiry; we will not compromise on that," he said.

'Resignations an Admission of Guilt'

Reacting to the resignation of three JPSC members, protesting students said the move indicated irregularities within the commission but was not enough to ensure accountability. Protester Anish Fatima said, "This implies that there were indeed irregularities within the JPSC. They are resigning out of fear... as the CID investigation progresses, these individuals are also resigning out of fear. While the CID investigation is underway, only the 'small fishes' are being exposed. A CBI inquiry would expose the 'big fish' involved."

"We are fighting against the system and want to reform it; that is why we absolutely insist on a CBI inquiry," she added. Another protester, Archana Kumari, said resignation alone could not address the concerns of affected candidates. "This is the 15th day of our protest; some people are on a hunger strike, and you can see how individuals are submitting their resignations. However, the mere act of resigning does not ensure accountability," she said.

"During their tenure, mistakes were made that left honest students out in the cold; they were wronged and denied justice. Therefore, there must be an impartial inquiry into the irregularities that occurred during their term, followed by the strictest possible action and punishment," she added.

'Victory for Protesting Students'

Student leader Manish Kumar said the resignations represented a victory for protesting students. "Things are proceeding in the right direction. The government is under pressure. The resignation regarding the JPSC represents a victory of truth for the students. It amounts to an admission of complicity. This sends a strong message. A protest to lay siege to the Legislative Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow, adding to the pressure on the government. During today's talks, the delegation stated that the government is cancelling the JPSC exams, including both the backlog vacancies and the regular recruitment process," he said.

He demanded cancellation of various examinations, including JSSC CGL, PGT and other recruitment processes, along with structural reforms. "Furthermore, issues concerning the JSSC, such as the CGL and PGT exams, as well as the JPSC's ACF and RFO matters, must be completely scrapped. Structural reforms addressing the root causes and ensuring accountability are essential. There is a crisis of trust; the government bears the responsibility of restoring public confidence and must make every possible effort to satisfy the students, youth, and protesters. If our demands are not met, the indefinite sit-in protest will continue," Kumar added.

Security Beefed Up Ahead of Assembly March

Ahead of the students' proposed Assembly march, Jharkhand Police said elaborate security arrangements were being put in place in Ranchi. Additional Director General (ADG) of CID Manoj Kaushik said the priority of the administration was to ensure the safety of students and prevent any untoward incident. "Comprehensive security measures are being put in place for tomorrow. Our priority remains ensuring safety and preventing any harm or adverse action against any student," he said.

Appealing to protesters to maintain peace, Kaushik said, "We urge them that if they wish to protest, they should do so in a completely peaceful manner." He added that 19 accused persons had been arrested and a significant amount of digital evidence had been collected. "I assure everyone that a completely fair investigation will be conducted... A notice regarding the inquiry has already been issued. That is a legal process, and detailed questioning will be conducted with whoever appears in response to that notice," Kaushik further said.

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana also said adequate forces would be deployed during the protest. "Precautionary force deployment will be carried out effectively; the Ranchi Police is fully prepared. There will be a large number of students. Instructions have been issued to all Ranchi Police personnel that if the protesters conduct themselves peacefully, no inconvenience will be done to anyone. However, if anyone attempts to resort to violence, appropriate legal action will be taken against them," Rana said.

Clarifying a viral video showing police personnel carrying a weapon, Rana said it was a paintball gun and not a pellet gun. "If a pellet gun is being carried, it is strictly for emergency situations. Regarding the viral video--what is being mistaken for a pellet gun is actually a paintball gun; it fires soft, colored balls used to mark and identify troublemakers. It is not a pellet gun," he said.

Political Leaders Weigh In on Protests

Amid the protests, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured students that justice would be delivered transparently and those responsible for irregularities would face strict action. "Our youth are staging protests and agitations to claim their rights. The youth will receive justice, and those responsible for the irregularities will face the severest possible punishment," Soren said. He urged students not to seek political support for their demands. "They do not need our political patronage or that of any other political party. It is your right to receive what is due to you and to get justice," he said. Soren also stressed that dialogue was the only way to resolve the issue. "The solution to every issue lies in dialogue, not in the use of batons or bullets," he said.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also appealed to students to resolve the matter through talks, saying the Chief Minister was concerned about their grievances. "We do not want to toy with the future of our children. Resolve this by talking it out. The Chief Minister is very concerned about this and is continuously discussing how to resolve the children's problems," Gangwar said.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Mahto extended support to the protesting students and sat on a one-day fast in Ranchi, demanding a CBI investigation. "We feel the government knows exactly who the guilty parties are. This is no trivial issue. Seats are being sold for lakhs, and powerful figures are involved," Mahto alleged. He said he supported the students' planned Assembly march. "The gherao of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow, and it has my full support," he said.

BJP MLA and former Jharkhand Education Minister Neera Yadav also criticised the state government, alleging that it was not addressing the core concerns of job aspirants. "This government is only busy dividing the children and misleading them. They should have ordered a CBI investigation, initiated an ED investigation and taken strict action against the guilty," she said.

Health of Fasting Students Monitored

Meanwhile, a medical team from Sadar Hospital visited the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to examine students participating in the indefinite hunger strike. Dr AP Sinha said the fasting students had experienced weight loss but remained stable. "Their weights have dropped. But they are alert. Right now, they are stable and doing well. Their vitals are fine," he said. He added that students had refused hospitalisation and were being provided treatment at the protest site.

The protests began after the announcement of results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. The students have been demanding cancellation of allegedly tainted examinations, a CBI probe, transparency in evaluation, disclosure of cut-offs and answer sheets, strict action against those responsible, and a recruitment calendar on the lines of UPSC and SSC. (ANI)