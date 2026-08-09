Opposition MPs are divided on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant accuses the govt of a 'calculated agenda', DMK will oppose it, and BJD is waiting to read the bill's text before taking a stand.

With the government expected to bring the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, for passage during the ongoing Monsoon Session, opposition MPs have raised sharp objections over its intent and content, even as some say they are yet to see the bill's text before taking a position. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant accused the Union government of selective concern over foreign funding. "The content of the FCRA bill is not understandable...There is a calculated agenda behind all these moves... They stir up conflict, harp on religion and caste, and spout bogus rhetoric about development - but in reality, nothing is actually being achieved," said Sawant.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, and reports have indicated that the government is likely to seek its passage during the current session. The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20 and is slated to conclude on August 13, has seen repeated adjournments amid opposition protests.

Varied Opposition Stances

Speaking on the issue, BJD MP Sulata Deo said her party's position would depend on a better reading of the bill's provisions once it is formally tabled. "We have not seen the Bill yet. It has not been tabled in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha... Once we see the bill and examine its clauses, we would need to read it to see if there is anything detrimental to our state," Deo said.

She added that the party's stance would depend on the bill's impact on development-linked funding. "FCRA accounts concern the foreign grants received by NGOs and government organisations... If the Bill works against them and hinders development work, then we will certainly oppose it. After seeing what is in the bill, if it is good, we might support it; otherwise, we will oppose it outright," she said.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also weighed in on the bill's passage process, stating, "Let the Bill first be introduced in the BAC (Business Advisory Committee). DMK MP Tiruchi Siva also expressed that the party's stance. "We are against FCRA, because most of the provisions are against the minority Christian community. They have raised their concern to the Union Home Minister. We will be opposing the bill and will be insisting to refer it to a joint parliamentary committee," he said.

With the opposition divided between outright criticism, conditional support, and calls for due process before the bill is tabled, its passage is likely to trigger heated debates before the Monsoon Session concludes on August 13. (ANI)