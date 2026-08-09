AP CM Chandrababu Naidu announced efforts to provide safe water and housing for tribal families by 2027. He highlighted initiatives like feeder ambulances, skill training for youth, and promoting products like Araku Coffee to boost tribal welfare.

Stating that the Andhra Pradesh coalition government is committed to protecting the rights and welfare of tribal communities, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that efforts are on to ensure that every tribal family has access to safe drinking water and housing by 2027.

According to a release, the CM said that to prevent people in remote tribal areas from depending on traditional methods of carrying patients in dolis, feeder ambulances, 108 and 104 mobile medical units have been arranged. Cell towers are also being established to strengthen digital connectivity in tribal regions.

He called upon tribal communities to turn their aspirations into action and make their individual success a part of nation-building. Addressing the International Day of tribals at Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister said tribal communities proved that when opportunities are created, they can achieve extraordinary success while preserving their culture and traditions.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Minister said her journey from an ordinary tribal woman to a minister and Governor in Odisha and ultimately to the highest constitutional office in the country was an inspiration to every citizen, the release said.

With Independence Day approaching, the Chief Minister urged people to ask themselves what they could contribute to society and the country. Stating that a tribal farmer who produces a better crop, a woman earning through self-employment, a student, teacher, employee, entrepreneur or worker who performs with dedication and excellence is itself contributing to the country, he called upon citizens to work with the spirit of my country, my state, my village and my family, as working for society was the highest form of patriotism. "Every person who works sincerely is an asset to society," he said.

Comprehensive Development and Infrastructure

The Chief Minister said the State government has allocated Rs 4,764 crore for the comprehensive development of 27.39 lakh tribals in the state. Special focus has been placed through the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) on improving living standards, infrastructure, employment, livelihoods and skill development.

Road connectivity is being provided to 2,336 tribal habitations on a mission-mode basis. Under the 'Adavi Talli Bata' initiative, roads covering 905 km have been laid at a cost of 1,000 crore.

Promoting Tribal Produce and Global Brands

The Chief Minister said the Government had laid the foundation for Araku Coffee as a major brand 25 years ago and the product had now grown into a global brand. The Government is encouraging coffee cultivation across another one lakh acres, while working to transform the agency areas into a major brand destination for commercial crops such as coffee, pepper and turmeric. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promoted Araku Coffee internationally by presenting it as a gift to the Australian Prime Minister. The State Government is also presenting Araku Coffee to visiting dignitaries and has established an Araku Coffee stall in Parliament. Our aim is to make Araku Coffee one of the best global brands, he added.

Value Addition for Local Products

The Chief Minister said the Government will provide value addition to forest produce from tribal areas and support the entire chain from production to processing and branding. Products such as Seethampeta- turmeric, Rampachodavaram- rubber, Parvathipuram- pineapple, honey and palm jaggery will be supported with better processing, branding and marketing, the release said.

Cultural Recognition and Heritage

The Chief Minister recalled that the international airport at Bhogapuram had been named after Manyam Veerudu Alluri Sitarama Raju, honouring the legendary freedom fighter. He said the Dhimsa performance by tribals during the airport inauguration had recently earned a Guinness World Record, providing global recognition to the rich cultural traditions of tribal communities.

He also highlighted the shift towards organic cultivation in tribal areas, saying tribal farmers were producing valuable crops through sustainable agricultural practices.

Focus on Youth: Skills and Employment

The Government is determined to expand opportunities for tribal youth, the Chief Minister said.He announced that 1.5 lakh tribal youth will be provided skill training to help them access employment and livelihood opportunities. Special efforts will also be made to prepare tribal students for competitive examinations.

The Chief Minister said 19 MoUs signed on the occasion would benefit around 60,000 people, creating additional avenues for livelihoods and development.

Administrative Reforms for Local Empowerment

According to the release, he said the Government had established three districts specifically focused on tribal communities, giving them greater administrative priority. The Chief Minister said the Government had earlier brought GO No. 3 to ensure that local people received employment opportunities in tribal areas. He said the order had subsequently been struck down and added that the present Government was examining alternatives to protect employment opportunities for local tribal youth.

Harnessing Tourism Potential

With extensive greenery, forests and natural landscapes, tribal areas have enormous potential for tourism, the Chief Minister said. The Government will substantially promote tourism in these regions while ensuring that local communities benefit from the opportunities created. (ANI)