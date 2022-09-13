Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shirdi Sai Sansthan: Board of trustees dissolved by Bombay HC; new board to be appointed soon

    According to the complaints, the appointment was not carried out under the Sai Sansthan constitution. The Court has issued an order requiring a new board of trustees to be appointed within the next eight weeks. The state government must appoint a new board of trustees. Maha Vikas Aghadi's government had appointed 16 members.
     

    Shirdi Sai Sansthan: Board of trustees dissolved by Bombay HC; new board to be appointed soon - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    The High Court has dismissed the board of trustees of Shirdi's Saibaba Sansthan. The board appointed the members during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which has now been dissolved. The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad Bench has ordered that a new board of trustees be appointed within the next eight weeks and that the temple's management be entrusted to a three-member committee as before.

    Petitions were filed alleging that the board of trustees was not appointed under the rules and that the criteria were not followed. The case was heard, and the decision was reserved. It was made public today.

    Jayant Jadhav, Mahendra Shelke, Suresh Wable, and Anuradha Adik were Saibaba Sansthan Board of Trustees. Eknath Gondkar, Sachin Gujar, Rahul Kanal, Suhas Aher, and Avinash Dandavate were appointed as trustees. The appointment was delayed for a long time due to political inaction and the judicial process.

    Uttam Shelke, a Shirdi-based social activist, initiated the petition. Shirdi's Board of Trustees was dissolved by order of the Aurangabad bench of the High Court. The coalition government's appointed board of trustees has been disbanded.

    The objections were raised that the appointment was not carried out under the Sai Sansthan constitution. The Court has issued an order requiring the appointment of a new board of trustees within the next eight weeks. The state government must appoint a new board of trustees. The government of Maha Vikas Aghadi had appointed 16 members.

    Also Read: Summer special 574 trains to run from Mumbai, Shirdi, Pune to different locations: Indian Railway

    Also Read: Want to visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple? Here's everything you need to know

    Also Read: Kannada film KGF's crew visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple to seek blessings

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nabanna Cholo March: BJP leaders clash with Bengal Police; Suvendu Adhikari detained in Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Cholo March: BJP leaders clash with Bengal Police; Suvendu Adhikari detained in Kolkata

    Leela hotel in Gurgaon evacuated after bomb threat, search underway AJR

    Leela hotel in Gurgaon evacuated after bomb threat, search underway

    Britain gave India civilisation, says American TV host Tucker Carlson; here s how Shashi Tharoor reacted - adt

    Britain gave India civilisation, says American TV host Tucker Carlson; here’s how Shashi Tharoor reacted

    Journey from chip taker to chip maker has begun... Vedanta announces Rs 1.54 lakh crore investment in Gujarat

    'Journey from chip taker to chip maker has begun...' Vedanta announces Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat

    'Congress is finished, BJP keeps changing CMs': Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat AJR

    'Congress is finished, BJP keeps changing CMs': Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

    Recent Stories

    Amazon to continue with flexible work from home Here s what CEO Andy Jassy said gcw

    Amazon to continue with flexible work from home? Here's what CEO said

    Nabanna Cholo March: BJP leaders clash with Bengal Police; Suvendu Adhikari detained in Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Cholo March: BJP leaders clash with Bengal Police; Suvendu Adhikari detained in Kolkata

    Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Will Robert Lewandowski make an impact? Xavi Hernandez insists star 'motivated' snt

    Will Lewandowski make an impact against Bayern Munich? Barcelona boss Xavi insists striker 'motivated'

    His Legacy will live on - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne 53rd birth anniversary-ayh

    'His Legacy will live on' - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary

    Apple likely to unveil more products next month including 10th gen iPads Macbook VR headset gcw

    Apple likely to unveil more products next month including 10th gen iPads, Macs, VR headset

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon