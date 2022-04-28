Summer special 574 trains to run from Mumbai, Shirdi, Pune to different locations: Indian Railway

From April to June 2022, trains will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Panvel, Pune, Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi.

The Central Railway will run 574 special summer trains from multiple cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Shirdi, Pune and Nagpur, to different destinations.

From April to June 2022, trains will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Panvel, Pune, Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to different destinations to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Following are the details:

1) These new trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town, and Rewa, with a total of 126 summer specials.

2) Between Dadar and Madgaon, nearly 6 summer specials will run.

3) 282 summer specials will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur, and Thivim, 282 summer specials will run.

4) In between Panvel and Karmali, 18 summer specials will run. While between Nagpur and Madgaon, 20 summer specials will be available.

5) Between Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station, and Kanpur Central, 100 summer specials will run.

6) Between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaj, 20 summer specials will operate.

7) Between Latur and Bidar, 2 summer specials will be available.

Bookings for these trains have begun. From the official website of the IRCTC or the closest computerised reservation centre, you can book your seat.

