Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction. Leader Dr Neelam Gorhe said the party is carrying forward Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy and has emerged as the NDA's third-largest party, dismissing allegations of wrongdoing.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe on Monday said that the party under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is "carrying forward the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray," following the joining of six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs into the Shinde-led faction in Mumbai.

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Shinde faction carrying forward Balasaheb's legacy: Neelam Gorhe

Speaking on the development, Dr Gorhe said, "We are very happy because Eknath Shinde is striving to carry forward the work of the Shiv Sena, honouring the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray."

Referring to the 2024 Assembly elections, she added, "When the Assembly elections took place, sixty of our MLAs were elected. Even after their election, members of the 'UBT' faction repeatedly labelled them as traitors. If our MLAs were already elected, why call them traitors? They have stopped calling them traitors now because they were elected by the people."

She further said the Shinde-led Shiv Sena had emerged stronger within the NDA fold. "We have emerged as the third-largest party within the NDA. We are delighted by this impact at the national level," Gorhe said.

Rejecting allegations of wrongdoing, she added, "There is always the accusation of betrayal or of accepting money. However, when MPs contest elections, expenses such as those for posters and campaigning are inevitable. There is absolutely no substance in these claims; there is no evidence whatsoever."

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai also welcomed the development, saying, "We welcome all those who are joining us today. Under Eknath Shinde ji, Shiv Sena is growing."

Six UBT MPs join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs--Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar--joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, marking a significant political development in Maharashtra politics.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Eknath Shinde said, "Today, 6 MPs have joined us. Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar. So we have 3 Sanjays here with us. We have another Sanjay Rathod (MLA) here also. When we have Sanjay here, no need to talk about any other Sanjay, and you know who I am talking about..."(ANI)