Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde slams Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the TET 2026 paper leak. Shinde reminded Gandhi that papers were leaked thrice under the MVA government and also condemned him for being 'missing' during the Wayanad tragedy.

Shinde Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hit back at the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 following an alleged paper leak, asserting that various recruitment papers were leaked thrice during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that around six lakh candidates had been left in limbo after the TET 2026 examination was cancelled following a paper leak, with no fresh examination date announced.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister also condemned Rahul Gandhi for going "missing" during the Wayanad tragedy and "hurling abuses" at PM Modi.

"Even before the TET paper leaked, the Police nabbed the entire chain immediately and fractured the entire nexus. Those who mess with the country's future will not be spared. I want to remind Rahul Gandhi that under the Maha Vikas Aghadi's tenure, CET, TET, and Health (department recruitment) papers leaked thrice," Shinde said on Monday.

Background on TET Paper Leak

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) had postponed the TET, which was scheduled for June 28 across the state, after an alleged question paper leak surfaced during a police investigation in Bhiwandi.

According to the Council, the examination was scheduled to be held at 1,028 centres across the state.

In its public notice, the MSCE stated that despite implementing security measures following irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were allegedly in possession of information related to the TET question paper.

'Strict Action to be Taken': Shinde

The Deputy CM further informed that strict action would be taken against the TET paper leak so that no one else would dare to do this act again.

"Such strict action will be taken against the TET paper leak that no one else would dare to do something like this again... Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition, but where is he? He is somewhere abroad. He goes missing abroad whenever a tragedy (like Wayanad) occurs, and hurls abuses at PM Modi there. Is this not an insult to the country?... He should not act irresponsibly. I strongly condemn him," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Earlier on Tuesday, LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Maharashtra government, alleging that around six lakh candidates have been left "in limbo" with no fresh examination date announced even two weeks after the cancellation.

In a post on X, the LoP wrote, "Maharashtra TET paper leaked, exam cancelled. 6 lakh candidates left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, no trace of a new date."

"The leakers roam free, the system remains spotless, and the one paying the price is the one who toiled with honesty," he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that those responsible for the paper leak had not faced action, while students and aspirants who had prepared for the examination were suffering due to the disruption.

"These are the country's working and future teachers, the ones who hold India's future in their hands - these are the very people who prepared year after year, filled out forms, paid fees, travelled to far-flung centers. And now they're just waiting, without a date, without answers," he wrote.

Seeking immediate steps from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gandhi demanded the announcement of a fresh examination schedule, strict action against those involved in the alleged leak and age relaxation for candidates affected by the cancellation. (ANI)

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