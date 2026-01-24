Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh has transformed the Kalka-Shimla heritage toy train route into a prime tourist attraction. Visitors are enjoying the scenic journey on snow-covered tracks, capturing the unique experience of the UNESCO-listed railway.

Fresh snowfall and rain over the past 48 hours have brought cheer to locals in Himachal Pradesh and turned the iconic Kalka-Shimla heritage toy train route into a major attraction for tourists. Snow-laden railway tracks and the scenic toy train journey are drawing visitors in large numbers, offering them a rare and memorable experience amid white-clad hills.

Tourists were seen enjoying the unique ride on the snow-covered tracks, capturing visuals and soaking in the charm of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)-listed heritage railway.

'Unforgettable Journey': Tourists Share Excitement

Speaking to ANI, Yogesh Dwivedi, a tourist from Madhya Pradesh, shared his excitement over the experience. "It has been a very good experience. I came to Shimla yesterday, and there was snowfall. It felt amazing, like seeing life in a new way. We enjoyed it a lot. Now we are going ahead with our journey by toy train. It feels really good. This is a new kind of experience for us, and we are here for the first time," he said.

Another tourist from Madhya Pradesh, Rohit Tiwari, also expressed his joy. "I have come to visit Shimla, and literally, I am having a lot of fun. This snow-covered track was amazing. It is my first time in Shimla, and there was heavy snowfall yesterday. Everything looks completely white and very beautiful. Now we are boarding the toy train, and there is snow all around. This is my first visit, but it won't be the last. I will come here again and again. I had seen the toy train on YouTube earlier, and now I am seeing it in real life; it feels even better than what I had imagined," he said.

Ashok Kumar Dwivedi, another tourist, termed the journey unforgettable. "The experience is very good. It is the first time I will travel on this train over the snow. We had come with the hope of witnessing snowfall, and our wish has been fulfilled. Seeing snow here is a unique experience. We will share this with everyone and tell them to visit Shimla and enjoy the toy train during snowfall. The real beauty of India's nature can be experienced here. One should come with enough time and enjoy," he told ANI.

With fresh snowfall enhancing the natural beauty, the Shimla heritage toy train continues to remain a highlight for tourists visiting the hill town during the winter season. (ANI)