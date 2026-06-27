Shimla sees a massive tourist influx with nearly 1.8 million vehicles recorded in May and June as people seek relief from the heat. Shimla Police implemented a strategy ensuring smooth traffic flow with no major jams reported.

Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, is witnessing a massive influx of tourists seeking relief from the scorching heat in the plains, with nearly 1.8 million vehicles recorded entering the city during the months of May and June, according to Shimla Police.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ongoing summer tourist season has brought heavy weekend crowds to Shimla and other popular hill destinations across the state. Despite the surge in traffic, police officials say comprehensive traffic management measures have ensured smooth vehicular movement, with no major traffic jams reported so far.

Shimla Police's Traffic Management Strategy

Additional Superintendent of Police (Shimla City), Mehar Panwar, said around 700,000 vehicles entered Shimla in May, while more than 1.03 million vehicles have been recorded in June so far, taking the total to nearly 1.8 million vehicle movements during the two-month period. Panwar said approximately 600,000 of these vehicles were from outside Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the scale of tourist arrivals this summer.

To handle the increased traffic, Shimla Police has implemented a five-point traffic management strategy. The strength of traffic personnel has been increased from 176 to 265, supported by 50 civil volunteers and students. The number of traffic riders has been expanded from seven to 32, while the city has been divided into five traffic sectors, each supervised by a gazetted officer. Three inspectors have also been deployed exclusively for traffic management.

She added that traffic cranes, motorcycle patrols, and sector officers with emergency powers have been stationed across the city to ensure the immediate removal of stranded or broken-down heavy vehicles, minimising congestion. Shimla Police has also intensified awareness campaigns through traditional and social media, advising tourists to use alternative routes and bypass roads, particularly those travelling towards Narkanda, Kufri, Mashobra, Hatu, and Upper Shimla, helping reduce traffic pressure within the city. Tourist vehicles have also been permitted at selected destinations to improve accessibility and ease congestion.

Panwar said traffic personnel remain deployed round the clock in all weather conditions and that the police are fully prepared to manage the tourist season for as long as it continues. "Around 1.8 million vehicle movements have been recorded in Shimla during May and June. Nearly one-third of these vehicles are from outside the state. We have strengthened our traffic management system by increasing manpower, deploying additional traffic riders, dividing the city into sectors, operating traffic cranes, and promoting alternative routes. These measures have ensured smooth traffic flow, and no major traffic jams have been reported during the peak tourist season," she told ANI.

Tourists Delight in Pleasant Weather

Tourists visiting Shimla expressed delight over the pleasant weather and urged others to visit the hill station. "The weather here is wonderful. It is extremely hot in Uttar Pradesh, so we came to Shimla for the weekend. The pleasant climate, mist, and beautiful surroundings make it a perfect holiday destination," tourist Shivam Kholi said.

"The weather in Shimla is very pleasant compared to Amritsar, where temperatures are around 42 degrees Celsius. We are enjoying the weekend here with our family. Anyone looking for a refreshing break should visit Shimla," said another tourist, Manisha.

"The weather is beautiful, and the people here are very welcoming. There are many tourists, and we appeal to everyone to keep the tourist places clean and fulfil their responsibility while visiting Shimla. It is definitely a place everyone should experience," said Ekta, another tourist.

With pleasant weather continuing to attract visitors from neighbouring states, Shimla remains one of North India's most sought-after summer destinations, while police authorities continue to monitor traffic and assist tourists to ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience.