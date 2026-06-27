Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, set a new national record by handling 7.78 lakh tonnes of cargo in a single day on June 26. This marks the highest-ever 24-hour cargo handling achieved by any port in India, as announced by the DPA.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has created a new national record in cargo handling by processing 7.78 lakh tonnes of cargo in a single day on June 26, marking the highest-ever 24-hour cargo handling achieved by any port in the country.

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In a post on X, DPA said, "Kandla Port breaks the highest 24 hrs Cargo handling level and creates a new NATIONAL RECORD !! Handles 7.78 lakh Tons of Cargo in a single day (on 26.06.2026) !!! A National Record in single day Cargo Handling !!!"

Kandla Port breaks the highest 24 hrs Cargo handling level and creates a new NATIONAL RECORD !! Handles 7.78 lakh Tons of Cargo in a single day (on 26.06.2026) !!! A National Record in single day Cargo Handling !!! pic.twitter.com/D5JosVqIwV — Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla (@Deendayal_Port) June 27, 2026

Consistent Growth and Recognition

The record comes weeks after the port reported significant growth in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo handling during the financial year 2025-26.

On June 11, the Deendayal Port Authority announced that it had handled 133 LPG vessels and 2.61 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25 per cent year-on-year growth.

Sharing the achievement on social media at the time, the Deendayal Port Authority had stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kandla Port continues to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem.

The authority had said the growth in LPG cargo handling reflected "operational excellence, efficiency and customer-centric growth" while contributing to the country's expanding logistics infrastructure.

The latest milestone also adds to a series of recent recognitions for the port. In May, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, received the Sagar Aankalan Award from Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as the best-performing port under the category "Handling of Container Cargo - Less than 0.5 Million TEUs" in Financial Year 2024-25. The award was received by DPA Deputy Chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta in Mumbai.

Modernising India's Maritime Sector

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, India took another step towards modernising its maritime sector on Thursday with the launch of the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2024-25 and FOUR major digital initiatives aimed at improving governance, transparency and ease of doing business across the shipping ecosystem. (ANI)