Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh stated that under the state's anti-drug campaign, users will be treated as patients while smugglers face strict action. This comes as Bathinda Police arrested two people with heroin and methamphetamine ('ice').

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday said that under the anti-drug campaign, the government is taking concrete steps against drug abuse, and strict action will be taken against peddlers and smugglers "... This anti-drug campaign was launched from Chandigarh, taking major steps against drug abuse in Punjab. The intent was clear: anyone using drugs is treated as a patient, given medical care and rehabilitation; but smugglers and peddlers are treated as criminals, facing strict action...", he told reporters

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Advocate Among Two Arrested in Bathinda

Earlier in June, Bathinda Police claimed a breakthrough in its anti-drug drive after arresting two persons, including an advocate, and recovering heroin and methamphetamine, commonly known as "ice", from their possession.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bathinda Narinder Singh said the arrests were made as part of the Punjab government's ongoing campaign against drug abuse and narcotics trafficking. "Bathinda Police achieved a major success when a team received information that Rohit Sharma and his accomplice, Gurpreet Singh alias Dimpy, were intercepted with drugs in a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, 13.5 grams of ice and 14 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession," Singh told ANI earlier.

The officer further had said investigators have identified a monetary motive behind the alleged drug-related activities of the accused and are examining their financial assets and properties as part of the ongoing probe.

Crackdown on Supply Chains Intensified

Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse under the state government's anti-drug campaign, carrying out sustained operations across districts to dismantle narcotics supply chains and identify key suppliers. (ANI)