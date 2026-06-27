The Indian Coast Guard commissioned ICGS Akshay, a new Fast Patrol Vessel, in Vasco. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited with over 60% indigenous content, the vessel boosts India's maritime security and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

A Milestone in Maritime Capability

The commissioning of the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Akshay marks a significant milestone in India's maritime capability and indigenous shipbuilding drive, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) said on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, Director (Finance) of Goa Shipyard Limited, Jahangeer Alam Ansari, said the induction of the vessel reflects years of engineering effort and national commitment. "The commissioning of ICGS Akshay is not merely an event, but it affirms India's growing maritime capability and is a source of deep professional pride for all of us," Ansari said.

He added that the vessel represents the culmination of dedicated work by the shipyard workforce. "For GSL, this momentous occasion represents far more than the ship's delivery; it signifies the culmination of meticulous engineering, planning excellence, and the unwavering commitment of our workforce to meet and exceed the operational expectations of Goa Shipyard and the Indian Coast Guard," he said.

Maritime Preparedness Central to National Purpose

Furthermore, Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Commander Coast Guard Region (West), said maritime preparedness is central to national security. "As you all know, national stakes at sea are clear... The sea is not only a space of movement and of commerce; it is also a space for security, economy, and national confidence. Thus, maritime security remains central to our national purpose," he said.

He further stressed the need for continuous operational readiness. "Preparedness cannot be merely reactive or symbolic. It has to live in our platforms, our training of the men in uniform, our standard operating procedures, and above all, in our mindset and capability. That is why every new platform matters to us. This ship will extend our presence, improve response, and strengthen the readiness of the Coast Guard," Sharma said.

A Boost for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Parama Sen, IA&AS, Additional Secretary (Personnel), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, said the induction reflects India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. "Today marks the induction of new vessels into our Coast Guard fleet, and it also marks a reaffirmation of our commitment to maritime security, national security, and the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat," she said.

She highlighted the indigenous content of the vessel and expressed optimism for future self-reliance. "We hope that the addition of ICGS Akshay strengthens the operational capacity of the Indian Coast Guard and also reflects its evolution into a dynamic, modern, and responsive force... Equipped with advanced systems, what is striking is that more than 60% of it is indigenous content, which makes us proud, and we hope that as more ships come in, and as the Lord gives us peace, we will tomorrow have 100% indigenous home ships," she added.

The Indian Coast Guard commissioned ICGS Akshay (Yard 1273), a new-generation Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), in Vasco. Built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) with over 60% indigenous content, the vessel will boost India's maritime security. It will be deployed for EEZ patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations. (ANI)