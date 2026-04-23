Shimla Police have enhanced NDPS Act investigations, dismantling major drug networks. In 2026, a record 27 accused were arrested through backward linkages, busting 19 interstate networks and shifting focus from peddlers to kingpins.

The Shimla Police has significantly improved the quality of investigations in cases registered under the NDPS Act against drug trafficking. By ensuring thorough and in-depth investigations in all cases, the police have achieved remarkable success in dismantling major drug trafficking networks. This marks a clear and positive step towards eliminating drug abuse from society.

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Record Arrests Through Backward Linkages

Notably, there has been a substantial increase in the identification and arrest of accused persons through backward linkages, making the anti-drug campaign more effective and robust. In the year 2026 alone, within just about three and a half months, a total of 27 accused persons have been arrested based on backward linkages. This is the highest number recorded in the past five years and reflects the police's commitment to investigating drug cases to their roots. In comparison, during the same period in 2024, only 4 accused were arrested while in 2025, only 9 accused were arrested. Whereas in 2026, 27 drug traffickers/main suppliers/kingpins, primarily from outside states have been arrested. This is three times higher than 2025, and nearly 7 times higher than 2024.

Interstate Drug Networks Dismantled

This has enabled the police to successfully dismantle several interstate drug trafficking networks operating from outside of Himachal Pradesh. In 2026, a total of 19 drug trafficking networks supplying narcotics to Himachal Pradesh have been dismantled. These networks were operating at international and interstate levels, including links with Nepal and states such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, in 2025, only 4 networks were busted. In 2024, only 1 network was targeted. Thus, the action taken in 2026 is significantly higher than in previous years.

Shift in Enforcement Strategy

This progress indicates that enforcement is no longer limited to small-scale peddlers or consumers. Instead, the focus has shifted towards dismantling entire supply chains and bringing drug mafias and kingpins to justice. Through backward linkages, efforts are being made to identify and act against the main suppliers, network operators, financial managers, and other associated accused.

Major Cases and Seizures

Major cases include the seizure of commercial quantity LSD worth Rs 1 crore with arrest of 7 accused, including 4 police personnel, busting of a Chitta trafficking network from Ambala, with seizure of 288 grams (commercial quantity) intended for local youth, recovery of approximately 11.5 kg opium from Nepal, with 4 accused arrested and Rs 12 lakh cash seized, arrest of the main supplier of the Shahi Mahatma gang, who had been absconding for 1.5 years, arrests of drug traffickers along the Indo-Nepal border, arrest of wanted accused Lucas and David from Punjab and Haryana, arrest of 8 accused in a case involving 83 grams of Chitta.

Impact on Drug Supply and Youth Protection

Such investigations have helped break the supply chains of narcotic substances and weaken trafficking networks. As a result, the supply of drugs to thousands of youth has been curtailed, helping protect them from falling into the trap of substance abuse. This approach not only ensures control over current cases but also effectively prevents the recurrence of such crimes in the future.

The district police remain committed to continuing strict and well-planned action against drug trafficking and expresses gratitude for the cooperation received from the public. (ANI)