Shimla Police debunked social media claims about a 'suspicious' foreign national. An investigation revealed the person is a transgender Bangladeshi student, a devotee of Goddess Kali, and found no evidence of extortion or other wrongdoing.

Shimla Police on Saturday clarified that allegations circulating on social media regarding a foreign national posing 'suspiciously' in the city are misleading and not supported by evidence.

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Details of the Complaint

In a fact-check statement issued on Friday, police said a complaint was received on Friday alleging that a person, who identified himself as a Bangladeshi Muslim on Instagram, was wandering around in Shimla in a different appearance and had reportedly visited the Kali Bari temple. The complaint further alleged that the individual was moving around in Lower and Middle Bazaars wearing a saree and extorting money from people.

Investigation Reveals Student's Identity

Following a detailed investigation, police identified the person as Islam Mohammad Shahidul, son of Mohammad Sharif Ali, a native of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, currently residing in Shimla and studying at Alakh Prakash Goyal (APG) University. He is around 30 years old.

"During inquiry, it was found that the individual is a student of the Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) course at APG University from 2024 to 2028 and is currently studying in the fourth semester," Shimla Police said.

Transgender Student a Devotee of Goddess Kali

Police further stated that during questioning, the individual informed that he belongs to the transgender (Kinnar) community and is a devotee of Goddess Kali.

"He visits temples such as Kali Bari and Jakhu temple and has been frequenting markets and temples during Navratri. No complaint has been received from any individual regarding extortion of money. "However, he stated that if someone voluntarily offers money, he does not refuse," the statement added.

Official Documents Verified as Genuine

Verification of documents confirmed that all his credentials are valid. "His old and current passports, Study Visa Type S-1, Stay Visa, National ID Card, university fee slips, and academic certificates were found to be genuine," police said.

Shimla Police emphasised that no wrongdoing has been established so far, adding that further investigation into the matter is ongoing. (ANI)