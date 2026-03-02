BRS leader KT Rama Rao has alleged serious irregularities in Suryapet's mining e-auction, writing to CM Revanth Reddy to demand a probe and cancellation. He cited procedural lapses, legal violations, and a lack of transparency in the process.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has alleged serious irregularities, procedural lapses, and legal violations in the mining e-auction process conducted in Suryapet district. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, KTR demanded an immediate independent inquiry and cancellation of the controversial tenders.

KTR Alleges Major Procedural and Legal Violations

KTR criticised the Mines and Geology Department for conducting the e-auction in a manner that, he said, undermines transparency. Referring to the notification dated August 30, 2024, he pointed out multiple deficiencies in the tender process.

According to KTR, nearly 1,100 acres of reserved forest land fall within the Pasupulabodu, Saidulnama, and Sultanpur mining blocks. However, the tender documents allegedly failed to disclose mandatory technical details such as precise latitude and longitude coordinates, DGPS survey validation, forest compartment data, detailed survey maps, and UTM geo-coordinates.

He further alleged that comprehensive geological reports required under the Mineral Auction Rules, 2015 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, were not furnished, rendering the process legally questionable. KTR also expressed concern that authorities proceeded with the auction despite pending legal scrutiny and allegedly failed to comply with directions issued by the Telangana High Court in WP (PIL) No. 21 of 2024.

Doubts Raised Over Bidders and Clearances

He questioned the announcement of preferred bidders before completion of environmental and statutory clearances. Raising doubts over the selection of Deccan Cements Limited and NCL Industries Limited, KTR noted that the firms are reportedly facing cases related to illegal mining in reserved forest areas.

He further alleged that the auction was conducted without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department, warning that such actions could harm the environment and erode public trust.

BRS Demands Immediate Cancellation and Probe

KTR demanded immediate suspension of all proceedings under the notification, cancellation of the tender, and a time-bound independent probe. He urged the government to issue fresh tenders only after completing scientific surveys and securing all statutory clearances in a transparent manner.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the Chief Secretary. (ANI)