CM's advisor Naresh Chauhan condemned a lawyers' protest that blocked roads in Shimla, stating that legal experts should resolve issues through dialogue, not by causing public hardship. The government has defended its restricted roads policy.

Reacting strongly to the lawyers' protest that disrupted traffic in Shimla on Tuesday, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, said that legal experts were expected to uphold the law and resolve issues through dialogue rather than resorting to road blockades that caused inconvenience to the public.

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Govt Condemns Road Blockade

Addressing reporters in Shimla on Wednesday, Chauhan said the protest led to severe traffic congestion in the state capital, with roads remaining blocked for nearly three to four hours and causing hardship to commuters and residents. "Lawyers are expected to uphold the law. When avenues for dialogue were open, there was no justification for disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to the public. The law must take its own course," he said.

"Lawyers are well-versed in the law. Therefore, nobody expected them to take such a step and disrupt traffic movement in the city. The issue could have been resolved through discussions," Chauhan said.

He noted that Shimla already faces acute traffic congestion, which becomes more challenging during the peak tourist season. The blockade at Chhota Shimla affected several connecting roads, and its impact on traffic was felt throughout the day.

Restricted Roads Policy Defended

Defending the government's policy on restricted roads, Chauhan said certain routes in Shimla have been kept under restricted categories to preserve the character and heritage of the Mall Road area. "The rules are the same for everyone, and no special exemption can be granted to any group. Limited permits are issued for these roads, and the recent increase in permit fees was not aimed at generating revenue but at regulating the number of vehicles," he said.

Dialogue Offered Before Protest

The Chief Minister has already held discussions with representatives of the legal fraternity and agreed to constitute a committee to examine the issue, Chauhan added. He questioned the need for a protest when channels for dialogue were already open.

"Traffic regulation is the responsibility of the police. Stopping vehicles and obstructing traffic is not the role of lawyers or any other group. The advocates were invited for talks, but instead of engaging in dialogue, they resorted to a road blockade, which cannot be justified," he said.

Police File Case

Chauhan further stated that the police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The controversy stems from demands raised by members of the legal fraternity regarding access and permit-related issues on restricted roads in Shimla. The matter remains under consideration of the committee proposed by the state government.