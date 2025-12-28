The Resident Doctors' Association of IGMC, Shimla, has called off its indefinite strike following assurances from HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for a detailed enquiry and revocation of Dr Raghav Nirula's termination order.

IGMC Doctors Call Off Strike After CM's Assurance

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday announced the withdrawal of its indefinite strike with immediate effect, following assurances from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding a detailed enquiry and revocation of the termination of Dr Raghav Nirula.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a press note issued on December 28, the RDA said the decision was taken in the larger public interest after the Chief Minister assured the association of initiating a comprehensive enquiry into the matter and revoking the termination order against the concerned doctor. "The RDA believes in the word of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and, keeping patient care and public interest foremost, has decided to withdraw the indefinite strike with immediate effect," the association said.

RDA President Dr Sohil Sharma said the association would remain closely involved in the enquiry process until the termination orders are formally revoked. "We have withdrawn the strike in good faith after the assurance given by the Hon'ble Chief Minister. However, the RDA will remain fully vested in the enquiry process till the termination orders are revoked. A further plan of action will be discussed in our meeting scheduled for January 3, 2026," Dr Sharma said.

The association also expressed gratitude to resident doctors' bodies across the state and the country for their solidarity during the agitation. It thanked the Himachal Medical Officers' Association, SAMDCOT, medical teachers' associations, and other supporting organisations for standing with the resident doctors.

The indefinite strike by resident doctors at IGMC had affected hospital services over the past days, prompting concern among patients and the administration. With the strike now withdrawn, normal medical services at the premier state-run medical institution are expected to resume fully.

Background of the Strike

The services of Dr Raghav Nirula, a senior resident in the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at IGMC, were terminated after a video showing a physical altercation between him and a patient went viral on social media. The incident, which occurred on December 22, involved Dr Nirula and a 36-year-old patient, Arjun Pawar, a resident of Chopal. Apart from terminating the doctor's services, Shimla police registered an FIR against him at the Shimla Sadar Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)