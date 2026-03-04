Five members of a Bengaluru family died in a crash in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district after their car hit a parked truck en route to Tirupati, highlighting serious highway safety risks from stationary vehicles.

A devastating road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district claimed the lives of five members of a Bengaluru-based family, highlighting ongoing concerns over highway safety and stationary vehicles. The victims, including three women, died on the spot after their car collided with a parked truck while they were travelling to Tirupati.

According to police officials, the accident occurred when the family’s vehicle rammed into the truck from behind under circumstances that are currently under investigation. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving no survivors among the passengers. Authorities suspect that factors such as poor visibility, high speed, or lack of warning signals from the parked truck may have contributed to the crash, though a detailed probe is underway.

The victims were reportedly on a religious trip to Tirupati, a route frequently used by devotees from Bengaluru and nearby regions. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through their community, with local authorities coordinating efforts to identify the victims and inform relatives.

This incident once again brings attention to the dangers posed by stationary or improperly parked heavy vehicles on highways. Road safety experts have repeatedly warned that inadequate signage, poor lighting, and lack of reflective markers on trucks significantly increase the risk of fatal accidents, especially during night travel or low-visibility conditions.

Police have registered a case and are examining all possible angles, including driver negligence and compliance with road safety norms. Meanwhile, officials have urged motorists to exercise caution and maintain safe speeds, particularly on long highway journeys.

The accident serves as a grim reminder of the fragility of life on the road and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such heartbreaking losses in the future.