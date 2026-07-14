HP Governor Kavinder Gupta and Minister Vikramaditya Singh joined a plantation drive in Shimla, highlighting the need for consistent environmental conservation efforts amid growing concerns over climate change and global warming in the state.

Governor Stresses Need for Sustained Environmental Efforts

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Tuesday participated in a plantation drive at Jutogh Cantonment near Shimla along with Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, stressing the need for sustained efforts to protect the environment in the face of global warming and climate change.

Speaking to reporters after planting saplings at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in the cantonment area, Governor Gupta said the impacts of climate change and global warming have become increasingly visible over the past few years, including in Himachal Pradesh, making environmental conservation a shared responsibility. "The way climate change and global warming are affecting the world, we have witnessed their consequences in Himachal Pradesh over the last few years as well. Therefore, it is essential that we continue working consistently to protect our environment. This should not be confined to a single day. When children participate in plantation drives, they develop a sense of responsibility towards nature and become motivated to conserve it. I am pleased to have had the opportunity to participate in this programme at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya. I thank PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, the school principal, Army officers, and everyone associated with this awareness campaign for organising such an initiative." He said.

Minister Lauds Awareness Initiative

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh described the plantation campaign as an important initiative to raise awareness among students and young people about environmental conservation, deforestation, and the damage caused by ecological degradation. "It is a matter of great happiness that this plantation programme has been organised at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jutogh Cantonment, with the participation of the Hon'ble Governor. Considering the environmental challenges that have emerged in recent years, it is extremely important to make students and young people aware of issues such as environmental protection, deforestation, and the losses caused to the state due to ecological damage. This is a commendable initiative by the cantonment authorities. Jutogh Cantonment has a rich historical legacy dating back to the British era. It houses the Army establishment, the Kendriya Vidyalaya, and adjoining urban areas, making it our collective responsibility to strengthen and preserve its environment. I once again thank the Governor for taking time to participate in the programme and for inspiring students to become responsible citizens who will contribute towards protecting and strengthening the environment in the future." Singh said.

Promoting Green Cover Amid Climate Concerns

The plantation drive was organised as part of an environmental awareness campaign aimed at encouraging community participation, particularly among school students, in increasing green cover and promoting conservation amid growing concerns over climate change and its impact on the Himalayan region. (ANI)