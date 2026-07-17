In Jalandhar, PM Narendra Modi launched rail and road infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 5,470 crore. He inaugurated 75 redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and new rail lines, enhancing connectivity in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar. He inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations, including Jalandhar Cantt, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Enhancements

The inauguration of 75 Amrit Stations across 20 states marks another significant milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, one of the world's largest station redevelopment programmes. Developed at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore, these stations have been transformed into modern, passenger-friendly facilities. Redeveloped in the spirit of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', the stations incorporate elements reflecting local culture, heritage and architecture.

New Rail Connectivity Projects

Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli New Rail Line

Prime Minister also inaugurated the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, constructed at a cost of about Rs 830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project. It will significantly strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, benefiting the districts of Hoshiarpur and Una. The new rail line will provide connectivity to important religious destinations such as Shri Anandpur Sahib and Maa Chintpurni Temple, while enhancing access to remote areas by providing passengers with a faster, safer and more reliable mode of transportation.

New Train Services Flagged Off

Prime Minister also flagged off the Kartoli-Ambala train service, which will improve connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. He also flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train service, establishing a direct rail link between two of India's most revered spiritual and cultural centres.

Road Infrastructure Boost

Further strengthening road infrastructure in the State, Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over RS 3,070 crore.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway Section

Prime Minister inaugurated the 30.9-km-long Package-6 of the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The section will facilitate easier and faster travel, particularly for heavy vehicles, while reducing fuel consumption and vehicle operating costs.

Southern Ludhiana Bypass Project

He also laid the foundation stone for the development of the 25.2-km-long six-lane greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass. The project will reduce travel distance and time between Ludhiana and Bathinda, while also improving connectivity to other major economic centres. (ANI)