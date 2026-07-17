A five-year-old boy was hospitalised after his class monitor allegedly assaulted him for nearly 12 minutes inside an unsupervised Lucknow classroom. The incident, captured on CCTV, prompted a police investigation after the family protested and demanded action for the apparent staff oversight.

A five-year-old boy was hospitalised after allegedly being assaulted by his class monitor for close to 12 minutes inside a Lucknow classroom while no teacher was present, according to his family. According to reports, the incident happened at ALS Academy in Vrindavan Yojana. It was discovered on Wednesday when the kid returned home with obvious facial bruises and swelling, as well as indications of anxiety and worry. He is still receiving care at the hospital after his relatives hurried him there.

After he was admitted to the hospital, his parents went to the school and demanded access to the classroom's CCTV footage, claiming that it showed the class monitor continuously beating and slapping the youngster and yanking his hair for a long time without any staff members interfering.

The family has subsequently seen a 47-second segment of the video, which purports to show the same student abusing three kids in quick succession after seizing control of the classroom while the instructor was out. The family claims that no adult intervened to halt the roughly 12-minute assault on their kid alone. The episode led the family to return to the school the next day, when they mounted a protest and asked that those guilty face harsh consequences, according to an India Today story.

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The principal of the school verified that the assaulted student had been expelled after watching the CCTV tape, and the administration informed the family that steps would be taken to stop future occurrences of this kind. The school has also filed a written complaint with the police over the matter.

Police have verified that they have begun an inquiry after receiving a complaint from the boy's relatives. Officers said they are looking at the CCTV footage and other evidence to determine exactly how the attack occurred, including if there was a staff oversight gap that enabled it to go unnoticed for as long as it did.