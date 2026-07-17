The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will hold its 'Mangal Milan' parliamentary party meeting on July 21. The meeting is significant ahead of the Monsoon Session, which is expected to see debates on several bills and opposition-raised issues.

NDA's 'Mangal Milan' Parliamentary Meeting

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has named its Parliamentary Party meeting, scheduled to be held on July 21, as 'Mangal Milan.' The meeting will be held at 9:30 am at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building and will be attended by all NDA MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Monsoon Session Agenda and Political Dynamics

The meeting of NDA leaders assumes significance in the wake of the legislative agenda of the government. Several significant bills are expected to be taken up during the Monsoon Session, which will continue till August 13, as announced earlier by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The session is also expected to witness intense political exchanges amid recent developments in several opposition parties. Political realignments over the past few weeks are likely to have an impact on the dynamics inside Parliament.

Key Issues on the Table

The Opposition is expected to raise issues including the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on casualties during Operation Sindoor. The Congress has already moved a breach of privilege notice against the Defence Minister over his remarks.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is also expected to adopt its report on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament. The Bill has sparked political debate over a provision that mandates the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State ministers from office if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.