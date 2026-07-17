Hadiya Nisar from Jammu and Kashmir has become the state's highest-ranked candidate in NEET UG 2026, securing AIR 99. Other toppers include Upalakshya Goyal (AIR 3) and Shiprak Goyal, who shared their success mantras.

Hadiya Nisar has become the highest-ranked candidate from Jammu and Kashmir in NEET UG 2026, securing an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 99 with an impressive 99.9931 percentile. Expressing their joy over her remarkable achievement, Hadiya's father, Nisar Ahmed, and mother, Zubia, said they are immensely happy and proud of her success, describing it as a proud moment for the entire family. They attributed Hadiya's achievement to her unwavering hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Congratulating aspiring NEET candidates, they encouraged them to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to their studies, emphasising that consistent effort is the key to success. Nisar Ahmad, father of Hadiya Nisar, highlighted that the success is a result of his daughter's hard work and discipline. He noted that Nisar was confined to her studies, blocking all the distractions. "Thanks to the Almighty for giving us this occasion to celebrate my daughter's grand success. She remained focused and disciplined, staying dedicated to her work. She avoided the distractions that unfortunately plague today's youth and society. Instead, she confined herself to her studies, worked hard, and succeeded. I knew she would achieve something great because she was performing exceptionally well academically," he said.

He further noted that it was very challenging for Nisar to readjust the focus after the NEET UG-2026 exam was cancelled, as such events take a major hit at the morale of aspirants. "It was too difficult for her to get her focus back after the NEET exam was cancelled... When a student anticipates a score of 710 and the exam gets cancelled, their morale takes a huge hit. She felt that way too. I knew she would succeed, but her own concern wasn't just about passing. She was focused on her rank. To be frank, as a father, I didn't play the role I perhaps could have. Yet, her teacher stood by her, she put in her own hard work, and, with the blessings of the Almighty and her family, she succeeded," he said.

Jaipur's Upalakshya Goyal Secures AIR 3

Meanwhile, Upalakshya Goyal from Jaipur has secured All India Rank 3 (AIR 3) in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. He achieved this rank by scoring 711 out of 720 marks. Reflecting on this success, Goyal said that he used to study for 10 to 12 hours daily and feels wonderful about the achievement. "I am happiest for my parents because they have always supported me. Seeing this result makes my parents very happy, which brings me great joy as well. I used to study for about 10 to 12 hours every day; sometimes it was a bit more, and at other times, a little less," he said.

Mukesh Goyal, father of Uplakshya Goyal, said, "We are very happy, and this is a moment of pride for our whole family and for all his teachers. He did it all by himself; he decided how he wanted to study for the exam. We only monitored him. He was always a self-motivated student."

Anuradha Goyal, mother of Uplakshya Goyal, also expressed happiness, "This is a very big moment for us, for our family, there is a lot of happiness. He has completed his childhood dream of becoming a doctor, and now he will begin his MBBS studies and fulfil the goal."

Chhattisgarh Topper Shares Success Mantra

Shiprak Goyal, who emerged as the topper from Chhattisgarh, said that the aspirants must focus on consistency rather than losing sleep and food over the exam preparations. "I am feeling very blessed. When you work hard and the result comes, it is a very special moment. I want to give credit for all this to my teachers, family, and friends who were very supportive, and all of this is because of their blessings. My main message would be that you should focus on consistency. Many people will tell you to study for 16 hours, to study like crazy, and not to sleep. I am completely against all that. Put your heart and soul into it and try one more time, and maintain consistency," he said.

NEET UG 2026: Over 11 Lakh Qualify Amidst Controversy

Meanwhile, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses in NEET UG 2026. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination conducted on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad in 13 languages.

The NTA said the results were declared in time to ensure that the counselling and medical college admission schedule remains on track. The examination had remained under scrutiny following the paper leak controversy that led to the cancellation of the earlier examination and a re-test on June 21. (ANI)