The Himachal Pradesh Government's sustained push for natural farming is showing significant results on the ground. Across 3,584 panchayats in the state, more than 2,22,893 farmers are cultivating a variety of crops naturally on 38,437 hectares of land, earning a sustainable livelihood. Himachal Pradesh government is also offering the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the country for natural produce. Under the leadership of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government has provided training to 3.06 lakh farmers and horticulturists in natural farming practices.

Furthermore, the government has set a target to integrate one lakh new farmers with this initiative by 2025-26. So far, 59,068 farmers and horticulturists from 88 development blocks have submitted registration forms with the Agriculture Department.

Encouraged by these efforts, farmers are not only producing chemical-free crops for consumers but are also receiving fair value for their produce, leading to a stronger rural economy.

"Strengthening the rural economy is our priority. In the past two and a half years, we have introduced several schemes to empower farmers, increase their income, and improve their living standards. Nearly 90 per cent of Himachal Pradesh's population lives in villages, and agriculture is their primary occupation and our policies are designed to ensure money reaches the hands of people in rural areas," said the Chief Minister.

Currently, the State Government is providing MSP of Rs 40 per kg for maize, Rs 60 per kg for wheat, Rs 90 per kg for raw turmeric, and Rs 60 per kg for barley (from the Pangi region) grown through natural farming.

To further support farmers, the government has initiated a "Natural Farming-Based Sustainable Food System", under which Farmer-Producer Companies (FPCs) are being established with 50-50 per cent funding support from the State Government and NABARD. Till date, seven FPCs have been created in the state.

The State Government is promoting products grown through natural farming under the 'Him-Bhog' brand, ensuring that consumers receive highly nutritious and chemical-free produce. In the last season, the government procured 399 metric tonnes of maize from 1,509 farmers across 10 districts, distributing Rs. 1.40 crore to them. This year, the State Government has purchased 2,123 quintals of wheat from 10 districts, providing Rs. 1.31 crore to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Additionally, 127.2 quintals of raw turmeric cultivated naturally in six districts have also been procured, for which farmers received a payment of Rs. 11.44 lakh. To ensure transparency in the sale of natural produce, the government has introduced an innovative self-certification system, the Certified Evaluation Tool for Agriculture Resource Analysis-Natural Farming (CETARA-NF), under which 1,96,892 farmers have already been certified.

With these initiatives, Himachal Pradesh is emerging as a national model in natural farming, attracting agricultural scientists, researchers, farmers, and officials from across the country who are visiting the state to study and replicate its successful models.

