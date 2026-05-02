Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta celebrated the Foundation Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra in Shimla. The event at Lok Bhavan featured cultural exchange, promoting national unity and strengthening bonds between people from different regions.

Shimla Marks Gujarat, Maharashtra Foundation Day

A felicitation programme was organised at Lok Bhavan in Shimla to celebrate the Foundation Day of the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta invited people from both states residing in Himachal Pradesh to join the celebrations and mark the occasion in a spirit of unity and cultural exchange.

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On the occasion, participants from Gujarat and Maharashtra interacted with the Governor Kavinder Gupta and shared insights into their rich cultural heritage, traditions and customs. The programme provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and strengthened the bonds of mutual respect and understanding among people from different regions of the country. Governor honoured the guests by presenting them with traditional Himachali caps and mufflers as a gesture of warmth and hospitality.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that such programmes further strengthen the feeling of belongingness and national unity. He remarked that despite having multiple languages and diverse cultures, the people of India are united as one nation, which is the country's greatest strength. He said that the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is deeply embedded in Indian culture, and celebrations like State Foundation Days reflect this noble philosophy. He added that such events at Lok Bhavan provide an opportunity for people to understand each other better and be grateful for the diversity that enriches the nation.

Secretary to the Governor Sandeep Bhardwaj was also present on the occasion, the release added.

Governor Addresses Agricultural University Convocation

Earlier, while addressing the 17th Convocation of the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University on Thursday, Kavinder Gupta also called upon young scientists to achieve new milestones in the field of research that can assist farmers in improving their economic well-being.

He emphasised the need to cultivate a scientific temper among students, noting that this would not only empower farmers to become self-reliant but also contribute to boosting the nation's economy alongside agricultural productivity. (ANI)